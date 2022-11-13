‘Lootera': BJP Takes A Jibe At Kejriwal Over Delhi Excise Scam, Asks To Undergo Lie Detector Test

The BJP attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday with fresh allegations on the Delhi excise policy issue and asked him to prove his "honesty" by undergoing a lie detector test as sought by jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

While addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala targeted Kejriwal on the issue of alleged scams in Delhi excise policy and said a 'Lootera' movie is going on in Delhi for the last eight years directed by the Delhi chief minister. Poonawala made this remark by referring a 2013 released movie starring actor Ranveer Singh. BJP took to Twitter to share the poster of Arvind Kejriwal portraying him “Lootera”.

“The cast of Lootera film directed by CM Kejriwal has Manish Sisodia who is an accused in the liquor scam case," he said and further alleged the Kejriwal government's now scrapped Excise Policy 2021-22 which caused a loss of Rs 1800 crore to the state exchequer.

The Delhi excise policy was released last year in November 2021. The policy changed the narrative of Delhi with government withdrawing from the business and the policy allowed only private operators to run the liquor business.

Poonawala's remarks came a day after Kejriwal said the BJP should make Chandrashekhar its national president as he was speaking the same language as the party. "It's a good chance for Kejriwal to undergo a lie detector test along with his ministers Satyendar Jain and Kailash Gahlot in a live telecast and prove Chandrashekhar's claims wrong," he said.

Earlier conman Chandrashekhar has written letters to Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena, levelling various allegations of extortion against AAP leaders including Satyendar Jain and said he was ready for a lie detector test along with Kejriwal and his ministers.

Poonawala said Kejriwal can prove his honesty through a lie detector test but he would not do it. He could have approached the court for cancellation of FIR in "liquor scam" but he did not do so either, he said.

"The AAP has never cared to answer the BJP's questions on corruption in the policy that during its 7.5 months operation led to loss of Rs 1800 crore to the government," he said. Kejriwal has also failed to tell the people why he withdrew the Excise Policy 2021-22, he added.

The alleged irregularities in the excise policy are now being investigated by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate. Kejriwal said on Saturday, "This policy was supposed to be extended from July 31. All officers were threatened to not grant extension. We were forced to take it back. The same policy has been implemented in Punjab where there has been a 48 per cent increase in revenue".

Supporting his deputy Sisodia, who is being inestigated by ED in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise policy, Kejriwal had claimed that 800 CBI and ED officers are working for the last few months to arrest Sisodia. "They didn't find accounted cash anywhere. They even raided his village thinking that he might have bought some land there but did not find anything.They have conducted 500 raids. Please educate me on what scam happened," he had said.