'Looks Beautiful But...': Assam CM Defends 'Saddam Hussein' Comment On Rahul Gandhi

ASSAM Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday doubled his jibe at the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by justifying and repeating his comment that "Rahul Gandhi, with his beard, looks like Saddam Hussein."

In an interview with NDTV, Sarma said, "Rahul looks beautiful. He is a glamourous person. But, as of now, you compare photos (of Saddam Hussein and him), and see for yourself."

Earlier, Sarma compared Rahul to the deposed Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, following which the grand old party said that he(sarma) sounded like a troll. On being asked about it, Sarma claimed he was ignorant of what a "troll" means. When told it basically meant being abusive, he said, "I have only given advice that if Rahul Gandhi cuts his beard and all, he will look like [former PM Jawaharlal] Nehru," as quoted by NDTV.

The BJP leader said that it would be better if Rahul could look like Sardar Patel or Jawaharlal Nehru.

"If he (Rahul Gandhi) wanted to change his looks, why did not he choose to look like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel or Jawaharlal Nehru? Even Gandhi ji’s look would have been better, but why he is he changing his face to look like Saddam Hussein now?," said Assam CM Sarma as quoted by news agency ANI.

The Assam CM denied any ideological shift when asked about his shift from the Congress to the BJP and insisted that he had "wasted 22 years of life in the Congress" until he resigned in 2015.

"In the Congress, we used to worship a family. In BJP, we worship the country," he claimed, as quoted by NDTV.

Meanwhile, in response to the ongoing squabble over BJP Minister Rahul Gandhi's statement, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that such remarks should not be stretched.