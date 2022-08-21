'Look Out Notice In...': Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia's Challenge To PM Modi For 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia on Sunday launched a firece attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after a look out notice was processed against the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, saying the people will show a "look out notice" to them in 2024.

Kejriwal, who is considering to challenge PM Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, said the Centre instead of "fighting inflation" using the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against its political rivals.

"At a time when the common man is fighting inflation, crores of youth are unemployed in the country... the central government - in collaboration with all states - should be waging a battle against these issues," he tweeted in Hindi.

"Instead of that, they are fighting the entire nation. Every morning they begin this game of the CBI, and the ED. How will the country progress like this?"

Sisodia, who is facing the wrath of the CBI over his alleged involvement in the Delhi Excise Policy scam, also attacked the BJP after a look out circular (LoC) was issued by the central probe agency against him and 12 others.

"It's unfortunate that PM keeps thinking against whom should a CBI 'Look Out Circular' be issued today. Today, the country is looking for a leader who can give solutions to inflation, unemployment. The public will give a 'look out notice' to them in 2024," he told news agency ANI.

Hitting out at PM Modi, the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister termed the LoC against him a "gimmick".

"All the raids issued by you have failed, the foul play of not even a single penny has been found. Now, you have issued a Look out Circular that Manish Sisodia is absconding, what is this gimmick, Modi Ji? I am openly roaming in Delhi, tell me where do I need to come," he tweeted in Hindi.

The LOC is issued to ensure that a person absconding or wanted by law enforcement agencies is not able to leave the country. It is mostly used at immigration checkpoints by the immigration branch at international airports and seaports.

The CBI is currently probing the process of verification of bank transactions along with documents related to the case and electronic gadgets which were seized during the raids. Excise officials, liquor company executives, dealers along with unknown public servants and private persons have also been booked in the case.

The FIR alleged that Sisodia, Arva Gopi Krishna, Anand Tiwari and Pankaj Bhatnagar, were instrumental in recommending and taking decisions pertaining to excise policy for the year 2021-22 "without the approval of competent authority with an intention to extend undue favours to the licencees post tender".

(With inputs from ANI)