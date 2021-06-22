Loni Case: Ghaziabad Police on Monday directed the Twitter India MD to appear in person on June 24 at 10:30 am at the Police Station Loni Border.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Ghaziabad Police on Monday summoned the Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari to appear in person on June 24 at Loni Border Police station to record his statement in the probe into the circulation of a viral video in which a Muslim man was assaulted and forced allegedly forced to chant Jai Shree Ram by some people.

The summon came a week after the Ghaziabad police had issued a notice to Twitter India MD asking him to join the probe at the Loni Border Police station. The Twitter officials replied to the notice yesterday and stated that they are ready to be available for questioning via video conferencing. Twitter has also asked the Uttar Pradesh Police to make some changes to the notice issued by them.

Ghaziabad Police on Monday directed the Twitter India MD to appear in person on June 24 at 10:30 am at the Police Station Loni Border. "The e-mail sent by you dated June 18 has been received. From which it is clear that you are refraining from cooperating in the investigative proceedings. The explanation given by you is not justified in any way," the Ghaziabad Police notice said.

"It is a fact to our knowledge that as the MD of Twitter India, you are the representative of Twitter in India, therefore you are bound by Indian law to cooperate in this investigation. You have the power to decide in the context of India as to which tweet circulated in the country through the handle of Twitter India should be removed in the larger interest of maintaining the security and goodwill of the public and the state," it added

The notice further said that "due to the said malicious tweet published on the Twitter platform, a tense atmosphere was created in the society, the enmity between different groups of the country increased, and social harmony was also threatened. It was tweeted by Ghaziabad Police from its official Twitter platform that the news in question is fake and it was within your jurisdiction to stop the spread of this false information, but you failed to do so."

"You are directed to be present on June 24 at 10:30 am at the police station Loni border office to personally register your statement in this regard...In the event of non-attendance, it will be considered as an attempt to create resistance in the due process of law and to fail the investigation and further action will be taken," the notice added.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday sent a legal notice to the Managing Director of Twitter India Manish Maheshwari regarding the viral video of the assault on an elderly man in Loni. The MD has been asked to record his statement after the microblogging site "let the anti-social messages go viral".

The Ghaziabad police has so far issued notices to Twitter India and news website The Wire in the case in which journalists Mohammed Zubair and Rana Ayyub, writer Saba Naqvi, Congress politicians Salman Nizami, Maskoor Usmani, Shama Mohamed have also been accused of sharing the video with an intention to provoke communal unrest.

In the video clip, which surfaced on social media on June 14, elderly Muslim man Abdul Shamad Saifi purportedly says he was thrashed by some young men and asked to chant 'Jai Shri Ram. The Ghaziabad police, however, has ruled out a communal angle and said the incident was a result of personal enmity as the accused were unhappy about a 'tabeez' (amulet) Saifi had sold to them.

The FIR states that the Ghaziabad police had issued a clarification statement with facts of the incident but despite that, the accused did not remove the video from their Twitter handles. The police had also clarified that those who attacked Saifi included Hindu as well as Muslim men and the incident was a result of personal issues between them and not communal, it said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan