New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed two contentious legislations ––– Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, by a voice vote. In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the passage of the bill as a significant moment for the agricultural sector.

"The passing of the historic agriculture reform bills in Lok Sabha is an important moment for the farmers and agricultural sector of the country. The bills will liberate the farmers from middlemen and other obstacles," the prime minister said.

लोकसभा में ऐतिहासिक कृषि सुधार विधेयकों का पारित होना देश के किसानों और कृषि क्षेत्र के लिए एक महत्वपूर्ण क्षण है। ये विधेयक सही मायने में किसानों को बिचौलियों और तमाम अवरोधों से मुक्त करेंगे। #JaiKisan — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

किसानों को भ्रमित करने में बहुत सारी शक्तियां लगी हुई हैं। मैं अपने किसान भाइयों और बहनों को आश्वस्त करता हूं कि MSP और सरकारी खरीद की व्यवस्था बनी रहेगी। ये विधेयक वास्तव में किसानों को कई और विकल्प प्रदान कर उन्हें सही मायने में सशक्त करने वाले हैं। #JaiKisan — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

इस कृषि सुधार से किसानों को अपनी उपज बेचने के लिए नए-नए अवसर मिलेंगे, जिससे उनका मुनाफा बढ़ेगा। इससे हमारे कृषि क्षेत्र को जहां आधुनिक टेक्नोलॉजी का लाभ मिलेगा, वहीं अन्नदाता सशक्त होंगे। #JaiKisan — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

Moving the bills in the Lower House, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the new bill is not anti-farmer and will lead to more traders competing for farmers' production, so farmers will get better prices now.

Allaying the apprehensions of few members over the bill, Tomar also clarified that the bill is not meant to help corporates, it will ensure better services for small farmers. "Contract will not lead to taking over of land. If the corporates build some infrastructure, it will only benefit the farmer in the end." While opposition parties including Congress and DMK walked out during bill passage, Union minister Harsimrat Kaur, belonging to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) which is an ally of BJP-led NDA, resigned in protest over the ordinances.

Farmers' groups across Haryana and Punjab are staging protests at several places protesting the three ordinances. They said the government should have consulted the farming community on the bills, which were promulgated as ordinances earlier, as they could adversely impact them.

They alleged that under the garb of these ordinances the government is trying to do away with the Minimum Support Price (MSP) regime. They have also expressed apprehension over that the move would dismantle the assured market system and farmers would be at the “mercy” of big corporates.

The Union government had on Monday introduced ''The Farmers'' Produce Trade And Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill'', ''The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill'', and ''The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill'' to replace the ordinances.

It has argued that these measures will free farmers from the existing government-controlled markets and prices and that they can enter into agreements with private parties for a better price of their produce.

