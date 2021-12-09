New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed two bills to extend the tenures of chiefs of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The House passed the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and the Delhi Police Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021 after a reply from the Minister of State in the Department of Personnel and Training Jitendra Singh.

The bills seek to replace the ordinances brought by the government last month.

Many MPs walked out saying they were not satisfied with the reply of Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh.

The Opposition and the BJP sparred over the government's move to extend the tenures of the directors of the CBI and the ED up to a maximum of five years, with the Opposition alleging that it would completely undermine the autonomy of these institutions, and the ruling party defending the step as being necessary to fight large scale corruption.

Moving a statutory resolution for disapproval of the Ordinances which were promulgated to amend the Central Vigilance Act and the Delhi Police Special Establishment Act, Congress MP Manish Tewari said those were “arbitrary, capricious” and an “exercise of power”.

“Any democracy is as strong or as weak as the institutions that support it... Unfortunately, over the last seven-and-half years, this government has made every attempt to dismantle the system of checks and balances which are intrinsic to our Constitutional scheme,” he alleged.

“The Bills moved today are yet another milestone towards that direction,” Mr. Tewari said, adding the Bills seek to make these institutions “subordinate” to the government.

“It also ensured that the hierarchy of these two institutions is not disturbed. By increasing their tenure from two years to five years, one year at a time will be like dangling a carrot in front of these officers,” he said.

The Directors of CBI and ED enjoy a fixed tenure of two years from the date of their appointment in the wake of the directives of the Supreme Court in the famous Vineet Narain case.

The ED director is appointed by the Central government on the recommendation of a committee chaired by the Central Vigilance Commissioner and members comprising Vigilance Commissioners, Home Secretary, Secretary DOPT and Revenue Secretary.

The Director CBI is selected based on the recommendation of a committee consisting of the Prime Minister, the Chief of Justice of India and the Leader of Opposition.

The fixed term of two years was aimed at ensuring the chiefs of CBI and ED work free from government interference without worrying about any adverse action for the probes carried out by them.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh