Lockheed Martin To Set Up Maintenance Repair Centre In India, Exhibit F21 Fighter Jet’s Flying Experience

LOCKHEED Martin, United States’ leading defence manufacturer, will be establish a Heavy Maintenance Repair Centre in India. Specifically being designed for the maintenance and repair of C-130J ecosystem globally, this centre will be the first one outside North America and only the third such anywhere in the world after the US and Canada, according to a report by Deccan Herald.

Lockheed Martin India’s Vice President and Chief Executive Officer, William Blair, on Sunday informed that his firm is currently holding discussions with Indian Space and Research Organisation and space start-ups with an aim to expand into the space business segment. Speaking at a media roundtable, he said the company is looking to expand into satellites, sensors, ground stations, and mission solutions market.

The company also plans to showcase, at the Aero India 2023 exhibition, several of its popular aircrafts and weapons systems including - F-21 fighter aircraft, C-130J transport aircraft, MH-60R “Romeo” multi-mission helicopter, JAVELIN Weapon system, S-92 multi-role and more.

The F-21 fighter aircraft’s cockpit demonstrator is likely to be the most sought after attraction at the Lockheed Martin booth. It will be made available for defence and aerospace customers and partners to experience its unparalleled flying performance for themselves.

The American defence major has been projecting F-21 aircraft as the best match for Indian Air Force’s search for 114 combat jets. India Aeronautics, Strategy and Business Development Vice President Mike Kelley introduced this fighter jet saying this will give IAF the most optimal life cycle cost, it would have a lower carbon footprint compared to the similar twin-engine competitors, and will have the longest service life of 12,000 flight hours.

The fighter jets which will be exhibited are manufactured by a joint venture between Tata Advanced Systems and Lockheed Martin - Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Limited. This joint venture is also the single global source of C-130J empennage assemblies, installed on the Super Hercules aircraft. These jets will be made with 74 per cent indigeniously sourced components and integrate over 70 Indian suppliers, the company informed.

Other major highlights to look out for at Aero India 2023

The world’s most advanced fighter aircraft F-35 could also make be showcased at the exhibition. As many as 809 companies will exhibit their products at the event that will witness the signing of 251 Memoranda of Understanding totalling around Rs 75,000 Crore.

The India Pavilion will showcase the nation’s indigenously developed fully operational light weight fighter aircraft - Tejas.