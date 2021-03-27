Coronavirus India News: The Union Health Minister urged people to get vaccinated as soon as possible as it is the only way to slow the transmission of the virus.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With several states and union territories (UTs) reimposing restrictions amid fears over the second wave of COVID-19, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday said that "partial lockdowns and night curfews" won't have much effect transmission of the infection.

Hinting that a nationwide lockdown won't be reimposed again, the Union Health Minister urged people under the required age group to get vaccinated as soon as possible as it is the only way to slow the transmission of the virus.

"Physical distancing is an established non-pharmaceutical intervention to suppress and contain the spread of Covid virus. A modality for ensuring such physical measures have to be evidence-based. In this context partial lockdowns such as night curfews or weekend lockdowns would not have much impact on the transmission cycle," he said at the Times Network India Economic Conclave.

Health Minister's statements came after several states, including Maharashtra and Punjab, imposed partial lockdowns and night curfews amid a spike in coronavirus cases.

Amid fears over second wave of COVID-19, the Centre on Friday also asked all states and UTs to regulate crowd during the upcoming festive season. Noting that India is passing through a "critical juncture", the Centre said that states and UTs should give emphasis on 'test-track-treat' protocol.

It has also been said that COVID-19 appropriate behaviour should be observed and prescribed SOPs followed on various activities, such as opening of schools, higher education institutions, hotels and restaurants, shopping malls, multiplexes, entertainment parks, gymnasium, exhibitions, among others.

"In view of upcoming festivals such as Holi, Shab-e-Barat, harvesting festivals, Easter, Eid-ul-Fitr, etc. the state governments and UT administrations should take necessary measures to regulate crowds during these festivals by ensuring strict observance of COVID appropriate behaviour, such as wearing of mask and maintaining social distancing, as mandated in aforesaid guidelines and in the National Directives for COVID- 19 Management," the Centre said.

