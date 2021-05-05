Jharkhand Lockdown News: Despite the strict curbs imposed in the state, the infection rate, which stood at 13 per cent on April 21, rose to 15 per cent on May 3.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The lockdown-like restrictions imposed in Jharkhand in wake of the rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths has been extended till May 13. The state government had enforced the health safety week on April 22 and extended it further by a week on April 29 till May 6.

During the extended lockdown-like restrictions in the state, shops will allowed to remain open till 2 pm while people will be allowed to move in public places till 3 pm. Essential and emergency services are exempted.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under ... the Disaster Management Act... the provisions of order number 82 dated 28.4.2021 shall extend till 6 am on 13.05.2021," Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh said in an order.

State government offices shall be permitted to function till normal hours instead of 2 pm, as per the order.

The decision to extend the restrictions was taken at a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

All indoor and outdoor congregations of more than five persons are prohibited, except weddings that have a cap of 50 persons and last rites with a maximum of 30 persons in attendance.

All education centres and coaching institutions are closed and all examinations postponed. Cinema halls, multiplexes, stadiums, gymnasiums, swimming pools and parks, among others, are also closed.

Agriculture, industries and mining operations will function during the period. Religious places will remain open but devotees in fixed numbers will be allowed.

The extension of lockdown-like curbs comes amid the rising demands from various trade bodies and other associations.

Despite the strict curbs imposed in the state, the infection rate, which stood at 13 per cent on April 21, rose to 15 per cent on May 3.

On Wednesday, the state reported 132 COVID-19 fatalities and 5,974 positive cases, pushing the caseload to 2,57,345. The COVID-19 mortality rate in the state is 1.24 per cent, more than the national mortality rate of 1.10 per cent.

Jharkhand currently has 59,707 active cases, while 1,94,433 patients have so far recovered from the highly infectious disease. Of the fresh fatalities, Ranchi district recorded the highest at 33 followed by East Singhbhum at 32 and Bokaro at 10.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta