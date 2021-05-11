Kejriwal's assertion came on the day when Delhi recorded its lowest single-day rise in over four weeks. Delhi, during the last 24 hours, recorded 12,481 new cases of COVID-19, while 347 fatalities were reported in the same span of time.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the ongoing lockdown in the city has so far proved to be successful as the COVID-19 cases are witnessing a dip in the national capital, so is the prevailing second wave. Over the last few days, the COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital has declined from 36 per cent to 19 per cent.

Kejriwal's assertion came on the day when Delhi recorded its lowest single-day rise in over four weeks. Delhi, during the last 24 hours, recorded 12,481 new cases of COVID-19 which took the overall caseload in the city to 13,48,699, while 347 fatalities, reported in the same span of time, took the death toll due to the viral disease to 20,010.

"With your cooperation lockdown was successful, we have increased the number of oxygen beds in the past few days. Yesterday, we started 500 new ICU beds near GTB Hospital. Now, there is no shortage of ICU and Oxygen beds in Delhi," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister claimed that the state administration has not only arranged beds and other medical facilities for Covid patients, it has also started preparing for a third possible wave of Covid pandemic in the national capital.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that till the positivity rate reaches below 5 per cent and the caseload goes below 3,000 to 4,000 cases per day, citizens can't be at ease.

"In the last few days, the positivity rate has declined from 36 per cent to 19.1 per cent with the caseload also going down from 28,000 per day to about 12,500. Till we reach positivity rate at below 5 per cent and caseload below 3000-4000 cases, we can't be at ease," Jain said.

The health minister also warned that the second wave is still very much there and about 80,000 tests are being conducted every day. When asked why testing numbers had reduced over the last few days, the health minister said that due to the lockdown, people aren't coming out as they did before.

"The wave is very much there, but seemingly its peak is gradually declining since April end. Every day about 80,000 tests being done. Due to lockdown, people aren't coming out, while earlier people were going out with everybody being tested," he said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan