New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid a significant drop in the new Covid-19 cases in Gujarat, the state government on Wednesday relaxed the night curfew by an hour in as many as 36 cities while restrictions during the day time in Gujarat remain the same. The announcement regarding the revised night curfew timings was made after a cabinet meeting in Gandhinagar by Chief Minister Vijay Rupan

Friday onwards, restrictions on people’s movement will be effective from 9 pm to 6 am in 36 cities. Currently, the night curfew in Gujarat is being enforced from 8 pm to 6 am.

"Coronavirus cases are decreasing in Gujarat. From nearly 14,600 new cases, the highest daily cases registered on April 30, about 3,200 cases are currently being reported every day. Hence, we have decided to relax the night curfew. The curfew will now be from 9 pm to 6 am," Mr Rupani said.

A notification in this regard giving full details of the cities where the night curfew restrictions will be eased will release on Thursday. At present, the night curfew is observed in 36 cities of Gujarat which includes Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot.

The Chief Minister also emphasized that there will be no changes in the day time lockdown restrictions imposed in these cities. People are required to follow all the lockdown guidelines prescribed by the state government.

According to the state government, Gujarat is also alert to the possibility of a third wave of Coronavirus. The government has a detailed action plan to deal with the approaching virus which will be shared soon via an announcement.

Meanwhile, Gujarat on Tuesday reported 3,255 new COVID-19 cases and 44 Covid deaths. This has raised the state’s infection tally to 7,94,912 and the number of fatalities to 9,665, as per official data.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal