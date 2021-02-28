Tamil Nadu on Sunday extended the COVID-induced lockdown restrictions in the state till March 31 amid a spike in coronavirus cases.

Chennai | Jagran News Desk: Tamil Nadu on Sunday extended the COVID-induced lockdown restrictions in the state till March 31 amid a spike in coronavirus cases. This means that shops, offices, marketplaces and commercial establishments will continue to open, but with staggered working hours.

The authorities in the state have been told to make sure that the restrictions put in place are strictly followed by the citizens and action is taken against the violators. Police and municipal authorities, too, have been directed to ensure that measures in containment zones are strictly followed.

The state government has cautioned people over 65, those with co-morbidities, those who are pregnant, and children under the age of 10 to take all necessary and required precautions.

International air travel, which has already been prohibited by the DGCA till March 31, remains banned in the state, except for those related to essential services or allowed exceptions.

On Sunday, the state recorded 479 fresh COVID-19 cases and three more deaths, taking the overall caseload to 8.51 lakh and the toll to 12,496. Recoveries eclipsed new cases with 490 people being discharged, taking the cumulative number to 8,35,024, leaving 4,022 active cases in the state.

Apart from free vaccination in state government facilities, the Centre has permitted private hospitals to join the vaccination drive and 761 empaneled private hospitals have expressed willingness to act as COVID vaccination centres.

The Government of India has fixed a ceiling of Rs 250 per person per dose to be charged by the private hospitals.

