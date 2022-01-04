New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday said the city authorities will have to impose lockdown in Mumbai if daily COVID cases cross the 20,000-mark. This comes as Maharashtra is reporting the highest number of Omicron cases in India with 568 patients, followed by Delhi with 382 patients.

Earlier, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief Iqbal Singh Chahal appealed to all the home quarantined patients to strictly abide by home quarantine guidelines to stop the spread of the virus in Mumbai.

"I appeal to all the home quarantined patients to strictly abide by home quarantine guidelines to contain the spread of the virus in Mumbai at the earliest possible. I also appeal to the citizens at large to strictly follow Covid appropriate behaviour. There is no reason to panic but at the same time, all of us have to be extremely cautious and exercise extreme Covid appropriate behaviour. Mask is mandatory in the public domain and citizens should refrain from going to crowded places," he said.

Meanwhile, India's active COVID-19 tally and total caseload jumped to 1.71 lakh and 3.49 crore respectively after the country reported 37,379 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.24 per cent and the weekly positivity rate is at 2.05 per cent. The Omicron tally in the country has also increased to 1,892 as of now.

At present, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with 568 Omicron cases, followed by Delhi (382), Kerala (185), Rajasthan (174), Gujarat (152), and Tamil Nadu (121), as per the Health Ministry data.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha