Maharashtra COVID Restrictions: Coronavirus cases have been rising across Maharashtra with the state reporting more than 50,000 cases daily over the last few days.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: With Maharashtra continuing to report over 50,000 coronavirus cases over the last few days, state health minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government would be forced to impose a lockdown if the situation does not improve.

"We are not in favour of a lockdown but it will be essential to break the chain if things don't improve," Tope said while speaking to an English news channel.

Earlier, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray too had expressed concerns over the spike in coronavirus cases and had asked authorities to "prepare for a lockdown" as people are not following the appropriate COVID-19 behaviour.

Though the Maharashtra government is mulling stricter curbs, the Union Health Ministry has said that imposing a lockdown or night curfew won't help much in controlling the pandemic, adding that vaccination on a mass scale is the only way forward.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who held a meeting with all states and union territories (UTs) on Thursday, also noted that the focus should be on micro-containment zones to keep a check on the spread of the deadly COVID-19 infection.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma