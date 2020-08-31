The Maharashtra goverment on Monday extended the lockdown in the state till September 30 while announcing several relaxations in the restrictions.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk:

Issuing guidelines for the extended phase of lockdown, the state government allowed inter-district movement of transport of goods and people.

Private and mini buses have also been allowed to operate for which the SOPs will be issued by State Transport Commissioner.

