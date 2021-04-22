A complete lockdown has been imposed in Jharkhand from today which will conclude on April 29. During the lockdown, essential services will continue.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A complete lockdown has been imposed in Jharkhand from today which will conclude on April 29. During the 'Swasthya Surakhsa Saptah', essential services will continue while all others shops will remain closed. The move comes amid the recent spurt in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state.

Religious places will remain open but gathering of devotees will not be allowed during the lockdown. Only a few central, state sectors and private offices will remain open. However, industries, construction, agricultural and mining activities will continue in the state.

Announcing the lockdown, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that it was required to break the chain of the virus in the state, which reported 4,969 COVID-19 cases and 45 deaths in the last 24 hours. The state's caseload now stands at 1,72,315 while the death toll has been pushed to 1,547.

"It is of utmost importance that we break the chain of Covid-19 infection. Jharkhand is a poor state and our priority is to save lives and livelihoods. Everybody should abide by Swashtya Surakhsa Saptah…with this we will be successful in breaking the COVID-19 chain," Soren said in a video address.

"All shops will be shut barring those providing essential services. Only marked central and state government offices and private sector offices will be functioning. Work will continue in agriculture, industries, construction and mining sectors. Nobody should leave their house barring for those works where permission is granted. Gathering of five or more people anywhere is prohibited," he added.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta