New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Chhattisgarh govermment has announced lockdown in Raipur district from April 9 to April 19 in wake of the spike in COVID-19 cases. The move comes a day after the state reported 9,921 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, its highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the infection in March last year, taking the states caseload to 3,68,269.

Raipur Collector S Bharathi Dasan has issued the order declaring the entire area of the district, including the state capital, as a containment zone and restricted several activities from 6 pm on April 9 till 6 am on April 19.

Because of the steady rise in COVID-19 cases, it has become necessary to impose stricter restrictions on the movement of people and other activities to contain the spread of infection, the collector said in a press conference.

Accordingly, during the lockdown period, the border of the district will be completely sealed and all shops, including those selling liquor, and commercial establishments will remain closed except medical stores.

Offices of Central government, state government, semi-government, as well as private offices and banks will remain closed while those related to telecom, railway and airports will be allowed to function, the order said.

All religious, cultural and tourism spots will remain shut and all kinds of public meetings, social, religious and political programmes will be banned during this period, it said.

A nine-day lockdown has already been imposed in Durg district with all shops and commercial establishments, except medicine stores and other essential services outlets, being shut. The borders of the district have been sealed and only people with e-passes are being allowed to enter.

The Health Ministry had on Tuesday said that Chhattisgarh remained a major concern due to the fact that the state contributed 3 per cent of the daily death toll of the country despite its small population.

Meanwhile, the central government has decided to deploy high-level multi-disciplinary teams in 11 districts of the state which have been witnessing a spike in cases and deaths due to the infection.

These teams will assist the state health department and local authorities in COVID-19 surveillance, control and containment measures.

The two-member team for each district consists of a clinician/epidemiologist and a public health expert. The teams will monitor COVID-19 management, especially in testing, surveillance and containment operations, enforcement of COVID-19-appropriate behaviour, availability of hospital beds, ambulances, ventilators and medical oxygen, among others

