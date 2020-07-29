ANI, however, later withdrew the notice, and further reported that the decision regarding the extension of lockdown in Bihar will be taken after the meeting scheduled for today evening.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: An unverified notice, claiming to be released by the Bihar government, as tweeted by news agency ANI, went viral today according to which, the lockdown in the state will be extended by 16 more days starting from August 1.

ANI, however, later withdrew the notice, and further reported that the decision regarding the extension of lockdown in Bihar will be taken after the meeting scheduled for today evening.

Earlier in the day, news agency ANI reported that the Bihar government has extended the lockdown in the state for 16 more days till August 16 starting from August 1.

According to the unverified guidelines, posted by ANI, all government offices shall work with 50 per cent sub-ordinate staff. Commercial and private offices too have been allowed to operate at 50 per cent strength.

Offices of the Government of India, its Autonomous/Subordinate offices and

Public Corporation shall work with 50% sub-ordinate staff, officers to attend office. Commercial and private offices allowed to operate at 50% strength: Bihar lockdown guidelines https://t.co/wTepjXksTa — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2020

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will continue to remain closed in the state. Religious places of worship will also remain closed during the extended lockdown.

Earlier this month, the state government had announced an extension of lockdown from July 16 to July 31. The COVID-19 tally in the state had jumped by 2,480 on Tuesday, pushing the total number of cases in the state to 43,591, while the death toll mounted to 269.

In view of the rising cases of coronavirus across the country, West Bengal on Tuesday announced lockdown in the containment zones till August 31 as also the biweekly restrictions in place to check the spread of the coronavirus disease. Total lockdown will be imposed on August 5, 8, 16, 17, 23, 24 and 31.

