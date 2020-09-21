Raipur has been declared a containment zone as it is the worst affected city in the state.

Raipur | Jagran News Desk: The Bhupesh Baghel-led Chhattisgarh government has announced that it has decided to impose a complete lockdown in ten districts of the state in wake of the coronavirus crisis. It has also declared Raipur a containment zone as it is the worst affected city in the state.

The districts were a complete lockdown has been enforced are Raipur, Jashpur, Baloda Bazaar, Janjgir-Champa, Durg, Bhilai, Dhamtari, Bilaspur and Bilaspur. The lockdown will continue till September 28.

In its order, the state government said that essential services will continue, noting that the decision was taken to control the coronavirus crisis in the state.

Speaking about declaring Raipur as containment zone, state official S Bhartidasan said that the "district has so far reported over 26,000 COVID-19 cases, adding that 900-1,000 cases are being recorded daily".

"Grocery shops and all commercial shops will remain closed. The vegetable market to remain closed during this period while medical shops will remain open. LPG cylinder distributors will be allowed for home delivery. Petrol pumps will remain open," the state government said in its order.

"Inter-district border will remain sealed and e-pass will be required to move outside the district. Milk shops will be allowed to open from 06.00 am to 08.00 am in the morning and 05.00 pm to 06.30 pm in the evening. Liquor shops will remain closed. Industrial units will have to make on-site residential arrangements for their labours," it added.

The novel coronavirus, which was first reported in India on January 30, has affected over 86,000 people in Chhattisgarh so far and claimed over 600 lives, according to information available at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The active number of coronavirus cases stands at 37,853 while 47,653 people have recovered from the infection, taking the state's recovery rate to 55.29 per cent.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma