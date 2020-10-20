PM Modi cautioned people ahead of the festive season, saying that the nation must not forget that while the lockdown is over, the virus still lingers on.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the country's fight against coronavirus should not weaken unless the vaccine against it arrives, adding that the government is making all efforts to make sure that the vaccine, when it is launched, reaches every Indian.

He also cautioned people ahead of the festive season, saying that the nation must not forget that while the lockdown is over, the virus still lingers on. "In this festive season, markets are bright again but we need to remember that the lockdown might have ended but COVID-19 still persists. With efforts of every Indian over last 7-8 months, India is in a stable situation we must not let it deteriorate," he said in his address to the nation.

The prime minister also warned people violating the COVID-19 protocols, saying that themselves, along with their families at risk.

"Recently, we saw many photos & videos where it is clearly seen that people are not careful anymore. This isn't right. If you step out without mask, you put your families at risk. We must remember - whether it is America or Europe, cases declined and then there was sudden spike," he said.

He noted that in Europe, America and other countries, the number of cases have seen a hike yet again after seeing a decline in the past.

He also highlighted the fact that India's recovery rate is one of the best in the world, which was possible due to the ramped up testing across the country. "India has a facility of more than 90 lakh beds for COVID-19 patients. There are 12,000 quarantine centres, around 2000 Corona testing labs. Number of tests will cross 10 crores soon. In our fight against COVID, rise in the number of tests has been our strength," he said.

This was PM Modi's seventh address to the nation since he announced the nationwide lockdown may back in March to curb the spread of coronavirus. Since June, the government has been uplifting the lockdown restrictions in a phased manner to revive the sagging economy.

India's COVID-19 caseload has breached 76-lakh mark but what has come as a sigh of relief is that number of active coronavirus cases is less than 7.5 lakh. On Monday, the country reported less than 50,000 cases - the lowest single-day spike in around four months.

