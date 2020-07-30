The decision to extend the lockdown came after CM Palaniswami conducted a two-day meeting with district collectors and health experts in the state, to decide on the extension of lockdown in the state.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami on Thursday announced that the ongoing lockdown in the state will be extended till August 31 in view of the increasing cases of coronavirus cases.

The decision to extend the lockdown came after CM Palaniswami conducted a two-day meeting with district collectors and health experts in the state, to decide on the extension of lockdown in the state.

Announcing the lockdown, Palaniswami said that certain relaxations will be given during the extended period of the lockdown, however, he also said that complete lockdown will be observed on Sundays across the state. Further, the ongoing e-pass system which is used by private vehicles for inter-district travel will be continued till August 31.

"The expeditious measures taken by the Tamil Nadu government to contain the spread of coronavirus has helped reduce the COVID-19 fatality rate to 1.6 per cent and enhance the recovery rate to 73 per cent," Palaniswami said on Wednesday.

What's allowed?

Delivery of goods, including non-essential items, by e-commerce sites is permitted.

Restaurants are permitted to function between 6 am and 7 pm with dine-in facilities, with 50% seating capacity and by maintaining social distancing. Air conditioners should not be switched on. Take away service is allowed between 6 am and 9 pm.

Tea shops are also allowed to function subject to 50% seating capacity.

Vegetable shops and grocery shops are permitted between 6 am and 7 pm.

All other shops will be permitted to open between 10 am and 7 pm.

The government has decided to allow public worship in small temples in panchayats, town panchayats and municipalities with an annual income of less than Rs 10,000. It is also permitted at small mosques, dargahs, churches and other religious places.

What's prohibited?

All religious places in corporation areas, and big religious places in the state.

Religious congregations.

Tourists travel to the Nilgiris, Kodaikanal and Yercaud.

Hotels and other hospitality services, except those that are meant to house health, police, government officials, healthcare workers, stranded persons, including tourists and for quarantine facilities.

Shopping malls

Schools, colleges, training, coaching institutions. The institutions shall continue online/distance learning.

International air travel of passengers, except permitted by the Union government.

Metro rail and suburban trains.

Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other gatherings and large congregations

Inter-state public transport

Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 infection count rose to 2,34,114 with the addition of 6,426 fresh cases during the last 24-hours, while the death toll surged to 3,741 with 82 fatalities.

The government said that with sustained testing and treatment strategies, recovery went up to 73 per cent, while the fatality rate was 1.6 per cent. The number of recoveries continued to be on the upswing today with 5,927 people getting discharged from hospitals, totalling to 1,72,883.

