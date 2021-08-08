Fully vaccinated people can travel in Mumbai local trains from August 15. However, a gap of 14 days is mandatory after the second dose to board the trains. People who have taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are required to get their train passes.

Maharashtra | Jagran News Desk: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday (August 8) announced that fully vaccinated people can travel in Mumbai local trains from August 15 as reported by news agency ANI. However, a gap of 14 days is mandatory after the second dose to board the trains. People who have taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are required to get their train passes. It can be download through the mobile app. Those who don't have smartphones can get the local train pass from municipal ward offices in the city as well as suburban railway stations.

Mumbai local train services to start from August 15 for people who have taken both the doses of COVID19 vaccine," CM Thackeray said.

He added, "Passengers can download (local) train passes through the mobile app. Those who do not have smartphones can take photo passes from municipal ward offices in the city as well as suburban railway stations."

This announcement will come into effect from August 15. Monthly train passes will be available on smartphones. Other's can get it from municipal ward offices in city or suburban railway stations. The passes will have QR codes. It will help in verifying the authenticity of the traveler.

The Chief Minister also said that the government is considering giving more relaxation for shops, malls, restaurants, and places of religious worship. A decision regarding this would be taken after a meeting of the task force on Monday. The state government had also eased Covid curbs in 14 districts with the lowest Covid positivity rate earlier this month.

As of now, only those who are involved in essential sectors are allowed to travel in Mumbai local trains. Other's are barred from travelling in the local trains to contain the Coronavirus in the state. Maharashtra has bounced back from being one of the worst COVID-19 affected states in the country. It has been applauded for effectively handling the second wave of Coronavirus.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha