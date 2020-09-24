The Prime Minister also underlined that there are more than 700 districts in the country but only 60 districts in 7 states are a cause of worry, which are contributing maximum numbers of COVID-19 cases in the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the high-level meet with the chief ministers of seven states, emphasised on reassessing the effectiveness of local lockdowns and stressed on the need of a more proactive approach to curb the pandemic.

The Prime Minister also underlined that there are more than 700 districts in the country but only 60 districts in 7 states are a cause of worry, which are contributing maximum numbers of COVID-19 cases in the country. He also emphasised that micro containment zones should be formed for effective management of the coronavirus disease.

So as PM Modi emphasised on local lockdowns and micro containment zones, here’s what the terminologies mean and how they will help in curbing COVID spread while ensuring the economy revival:

Local lockdowns?

Local lockdowns are the restrictions put in a particular area for one or two days. Under this, all economic activities except the essential ones are closed and people are restricted to go out, except to buy essential commodities.

Though the country is in the fourth phase of Unlock, several states have imposed local lockdown at various COVID-19 hotspots. In September almost every state discontinued the local lockdowns after the MHA prohibited any lockdown by state authorities outside containment zones, without consulting the Centre.

However, places like Mumbai, Noida are under Section 144, which prohibits the gathering of 4 or more persons. Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh has imposed a local lockdown in 10 districts in wake of the rising coronavirus cases in the state.

Micro-containment zones?

We all know what containment zones are, as we have all lived in one during the lockdown period earlier this year. Micro containment zones are the areas where a considerable number of coronavirus cases have been reported in recent times.

The Prime Minister had advised the state authorities to identify these areas -- which can be as small as a building -- and isolate theses specific areas instead of a larger area. Identifying the micro containment zones will also not stop economic activities of a larger area affecting a larger number of people at the same time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the virtual meet with CMs also underlined the role of effective communication channels with people during the pandemic.

"Effective messaging is also necessary because most COVID19 infections are without symptoms. In such a situation, rumours may rise. It might raise doubts in the minds of the people that testing is bad. Some people also make the mistake of underestimating the severity of infection," he told the CMs''.

