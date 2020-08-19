The police later clarified that employees of a finance company took control of the bus allegedly over non-payment of EMIs by the owner.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A group of men on Wednesday morning took over a private bus in Agra that was headed to Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior from Gurugram with 34 passengers on board. While initially it was believed to be a hijack, the police later clarified that employees of a finance company took control of the bus allegedly over non-payment of EMIs by the owner.

All passengers have been taken to safety in Jhansi. The police have lodged a case in the matter and are carrying out raids.

The incident took place in Agra's Thana Malpura area in the wee hours of Wednesday. Unknown men, allegedly loan recovery agents of the finance company, took over the bus with two Mahindra Xylo cars and took control of the bus.

After asking the driver and conductor to get off, the men had driven the bus to an unknown location. The employees of the finance firm had reportedly paid Rs 300 to the bus driver. The conductor of the bus said that a group of four men first asked the driver to get off and later, forced him into another car.

Avnish Awasthhi, Chief Secretary Home of Uttar Pradesh, later released a statement saying that the agents of the finance firm had unlawfully taken control of the bus, adding that all 34 passengers are safe.

Narrating the incident, bus driver Ramesh said that 8-9 men in two Xylo cars stopped the bus near Raibha toll plaza at around 10:30 pm on Tuesday. They asked the driver to get off the bus, but he somehow managed to drive away.

The men from the finance firm then took over the bus near Malpura area and forcefully took him and the conductor in one of their cars.

According to the driver, they took the bus towards Gwalior and stopped on the Lucknow Expressway where they ate food at a dhaba. The men asked the conductor to return the ticket fares to the passengers and then took away the bus after leaving the driver and conductor near Kuberpur on Delhi-Kanpur highway.

SSP Agra Bablu Kumar said that a case has been registered against the finance firm and a team has been constituted to probe the incident.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta