Republic Day Parade 2023 Live: President Murmu, Chief Guest El-Sisi Arrive At Kartavya Path For R-Day Parade

-
10:33 AM
Republic Day Parade Live: President Murmu arrives at Kartavyapath
President Droupadi Murmu arrives escorted by the President's Bodyguard at Kartavya Path.
-
10:32 AM
Republic Day 2023 Live: PM Modi pays homage to fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial
PM Modi leads the nation in paying homage to the fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial in Delhi. The Prime Minister also puts down his remarks in the digital Visitor's Book of the National War Memorial.
-
10:29 AM
President Murmu and President El-Sisi Depart From Rashtrapati Bhavan
President Droupadi Murmu and Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who is the chief guest on 74th Republic Day, depart from Rashtrapati Bhavan for Kartavya Path.
-
10:25 AM
Kerala Guv Unfurls Tricolour
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan unfurls the Tricolour at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day of India.
-
10:12 AM
Telangana CM KCR Skips Republic Day Celebrations At Raj Bhavan
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday skipped the Republic Day celebrations held at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad, where Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan unfurled the national flag.
-
09:58 AM
Republic Day 2023 Live: First Parade on Kartavya Path to witness India's road to self-reliance
The 74th Republic Day parade will witness the military strength, cultural diversity and many other unique initiatives from the revamped Kartavya Path in the national capital, for the first time on Thursday.
-
09:51 AM
Republic Day Parade Live: Rajnath Singh unfurls Tricolour
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unfurls the Tricolour at his residence in Delhi, on Republic Day.
-
09:44 AM
Republic Day 2023 Live: Tricolour flies high at Lal Chowk in Srinagar
As the Republic Day celebration continues, the Tricolour flies high atop the clock tower at Lal Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.
-
09:40 AM
Republic Day Parade Live: National flag unfurls at Attari border
Celebrating Republic Day, the national flag unfurled at Punjab's Attari border
#WATCH | National flag unfurled at Punjab's Attari border on #RepublicDay2023 pic.twitter.com/lEE7u7y0XH— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2023
-
09:34 AM
Republic Day 2023: Uttarakhand CM unfurls Tricolour
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unfurls the Tricolour at the Chief Minister's residence in Dehradun, on Republic Day.
-
09:30 AM
Republic Day 2023 LIVE: Gujarat Governor unfurls Tricolour
Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat unfurls the Tricolour on Republic Day at Botad. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is also present.
-
09:15 AM
Republic Day 2023 LIVE: US wishes India on 74th Republic Day
Happy 74th Republic Day, India! We are celebrating with a rendition of India's national song Vande Mataram! US Officers Raghavan (flute) & Stephanie (guitar) team up with Pavithra Chari, singer featured on the 2023 Grammy's nominated album.
#WATCH | "Happy 74th #RepublicDay, India! We are celebrating with a rendition of India's national song Vande Mataram! US Officers Raghavan (flute) & Stephanie (guitar) team up with Pavithra Chari, singer featured on the 2023 Grammy's nominated album.— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2023
(Video: US Embassy in India) pic.twitter.com/OeduTqtTrd
-
09:14 AM
Republic Day 2023 LIVE: Maharashtra CM unfurls Tricolour
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde unfurls the National Flag at his official residence in Mumbai.
-
09:08 AM
Republic Day 2023 Live: KCR ditches R-Day celebrations
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao skipped the Republic Day celebrations held at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad, where Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan unfurled the national flag.
-
08:47 AM
Republic Day 2023 Live: Tricolour unfurled at BJP headquarters in Delhi
BJP national vice president Raman Singh unfurls the Tricolour at party headquarters. Party's National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, National General Secretary (Org) B L Santhosh and other leaders were also present.
-
08:45 AM
Republic Day 2023 Live: Tricolour unfurled in Odisha
Odisha Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal unfurls the national flag and takes the salute of the Republic Day parade in Bhubaneswar. CM Naveen Patnaik is also present.
-
08:44 AM
Republic Day 2023 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes all fellow Indians
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Republic Day on Thursday and said it is special this time as it is being celebrated during the "Amrit Mahotsav" of the country's independence. "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" is an initiative of the government to celebrate 75 years of independence.
गणतंत्र दिवस की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं। इस बार का यह अवसर इसलिए भी विशेष है, क्योंकि इसे हम आजादी के अमृत महोत्सव के दौरान मना रहे हैं। देश के महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों के सपनों को साकार करने के लिए हम एकजुट होकर आगे बढ़ें, यही कामना है।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2023
Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians!
-
08:41 AM
Republic Day Parade LIVE: Israeli diplomats wishing India on the occasion of Republic Day
"Embassy of Israel in India join in on celebration of India's rich heritage & cultural diversity by wishing our dear Indian friends in some regional languages," tweets the Embassy
#WATCH | Israeli diplomats wishing India on the occasion of #RepublicDay— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2023
"Embassy of Israel in India join in on celebration of India's rich heritage & cultural diversity by wishing our dear Indian friends in some regional languages," tweets the Embassy
(Video:Embassy of Israel) pic.twitter.com/kptBMLslMt
-
08:40 AM
Republic Day 2023 LIVE: TN Guv RN Ravi receives salute
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi takes the salute of the 74th Republic Day parade at Chennai
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi takes the salute of the 74th Republic Day parade at Chennai pic.twitter.com/BSU0BKyzAg— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2023
-
08:39 AM
Republic Day 2023 LIVE: Australian PM wishes India on 74th Republic Day
This day is a moment to honour the rich culture and impressive achievements of modern India. It's a chance for all those of Indian heritage to unite around their shared love of India & shared faith in its future. I wish all those celebrating a happy Republic Day: Australian PM
-
08:38 AM
Republic Day Parade LIVE: Only Ticket Holders Allowed At R-Day Parade
Those who wish to watch the Republic Day parade must carry their tickets. They will be allowed entry only after scanning the QR code on their tickets. This year, only pass or ticket holders would be able to enter the Republic Day parade ground.
-
08:09 AM
Republic Day 2023 LIVE: Tamil Nadu Guv unfurls Tricolour
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi in the presence of CM MK Stalin unfurls the Tricolour on the 74th Republic Day at Chennai.
-
08:08 AM
Republic Day 2023 Live
Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan unfurls the national flag on 74th Republic Day in Hyderabad.
-
08:07 AM
Republic Day Parade Live: Egypt President El-Sisi Is Republic Day Chief Guest, Calls It Great Privilege
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who arrived in India on Wednesday, congratulated the Indians for the 74th Republic Day and said that it is a "great privilege" to be the chief guest on the occasion. The Egyptian President is visiting India for the first time and his visit gains significance as he has been invited as a Republic Day guest of honour, which India decides very carefully.
"I reiterate my congratulations to the Indian nation, government and people for this great day. It is a great privilege to be a guest of honour and participate in the glorious national day," Egyptian President Sisi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. "The relations between Egypt and India have been characterised by balance and stability. We have only seen constructive development. We have been all along evolving very positively," he said further.
-
07:51 AM
PM Modi Interacts With NCC Cadets, NSS Volunteers
On the eve of Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the NCC cadets, NSS volunteers and performers who are a part of this year's Republic Day programme in the national capital. The Prime Minister said the youth represent the country's aspirations and dreams and the biggest responsibility of making India a developed country rests on their shoulders.
-
07:43 AM
Republic Day: 901 Police Personnel Awarded Medals
A total of 901 police personnel have been named for Gallantry Awards on the occasion of Republic Day, 2023. The Central Reserve Force (CRPF) personnel have been selected for a maximum of 48 Gallantry Awards. Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) has been awarded to 140, President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) to 93 and Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) has been awarded to 668 Police personnel.
Read More | 901 Police Medals, 412 Gallantry Awards, Other Armed Forces Decorations Announced
-
07:39 AM
Republic Day Celebrations 2023
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot unfurls the Tricolour, at CM House in Jaipur.
-
07:37 AM
Red Alert In Punjab
A red alert was sounded across Punjab on Wednesday to ensure peaceful celebrations of Republic Day in the state as per the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav, while reviewing the security arrangements with all the Commissioners of Police (CP)/ Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP) of the state, asked the district heads to ensure foolproof security arrangements in their concerned jurisdictions.
-
07:29 AM
Kolkata People To Witness R-Day Parade After Two Years
The people of Kolkata will be able to witness a Republic Day parade after a gap of two years affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The West Bengal government has decided to allow people at Thursday's Republic Day parade on Red Road in the city. Security has been beefed up in Kolkata and at least 3,500 personnel in at least 50 different junctures of the city.
-
07:19 AM
Third-gender Personnel To Attend R-Day Parade In Chhattisgarh
For the first time, third-gender personnel from 'Bastar Fighters' will take part in the Republic Day Parade at Jagdalpur on Thursday, a senior police officer said. The "Bastar Fighters" is the special unit of the Chhattisgarh police department deployed in the Maoist-affected divisions of Bastar.
-
07:17 AM
Republic Day 2023: Entry Of Vehicles Restricted
Entry of heavy vehicles was stopped in Delhi from Wednesday night. Heavy vehicles will be stopped at all the borders of Delhi. This time heavy vehicles will not be allowed to enter inside the Ring Road, i.e. towards New Delhi.
Delhi | Security & traffic police personnel check vehicles as security has been beefed up across the national capital ahead of #RepublicDay celebrations. Visuals from the Delhi-Noida border. pic.twitter.com/Gn87Fd34Pk— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2023
-
07:13 AM
Delhi Ready To Host 74th Republic Day Parade
The national Republic Day parade will be held in Delhi today, for which the national capital has been decked up and the security has been tightened. Apart from the heavy deployment of over 6,000 security personnel, restrictions have been imposed on the movement of traffic in Delhi-NCR.
High-rise buildings around the Kartavya Path and parade routes were closed on the evening of January 25 and will remain shut till the Republic Day celebrations are concluded.
-
07:11 AM
India Observes Republic Day Today
Good morning and welcome to Jagran English's LIVE blog on the 74th Republic Day parade and celebrations. A national holiday, January 26 is observed as Republic Day in India to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution in the year 1950.
This Constitution, drafted by a committee headed by Dr BR Ambedkar, replaced the British colonial Government of India Act (1935) as the country's governing text. On January 26, 1950, India completed its transition to a sovereign republic after the Preamble reflecting the key principles of the Constitution of India came into effect.
More In News
-
Republic Day Parade 2023 Live: President Murmu, Chief Guest El-Sisi Arrive At Kartavya Path For R-Day ParadeIndia
-
World
-
IBM Cuts 3,900 Jobs As Part Of 'Asset Divestment' After Muted Consulting Demand Hits Quarterly RevenueBusiness
-
Padma Vibhushan 2023 Winners: Mulayam Singh Yadav, Zakir Hussain To Receive Country's Second Highest Civilian AwardIndia
-
India
-
Pathaan Box Office (Early Trends): Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Collects Over Rs 100 Crore Worldwide On Day 1Entertainment
-
Electronics
Republic Day Parade 2023 Live: President Murmu, Chief Guest El-Sisi Arrive At Kartavya Path For R-Day Parade
Thu, 26 Jan 2023 10:35 AM IST
Live Updates 74th Republic Day Parade 2023: As India observes its 74th Republic Day today, the Kartavya Path in the national capital Delhi has been decked up for the parade. Security has been beefed up across Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) and some routes closed for the parade. Imposing tight security, about 6,000 jawans, of paramilitary forces, NSG and Delhi Police, have been deployed for the January 26 parade. The Kartavya Path will be under surveillance by around 150 CCTVs, with high-resolution cameras.
The grand celebration, first in Amrit Kal, will be attended by at least 65,000 people. The Delhi Police said about 30,000 people can reach the parade venue through the metro this year. The Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations will be open for visitors. While the movement of vehicles will be stopped on Kartavya Path, Janpath, India Gate, and Copernicus Marg from 4 am, all metro stations will remain open this time.