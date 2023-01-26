Republic Day Parade 2023 Live: President Murmu, Chief Guest El-Sisi Arrive At Kartavya Path For R-Day Parade

Live Updates 74th Republic Day Parade 2023: As India observes its 74th Republic Day today, the Kartavya Path in the national capital Delhi has been decked up for the parade. Security has been beefed up across Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) and some routes closed for the parade. Imposing tight security, about 6,000 jawans, of paramilitary forces, NSG and Delhi Police, have been deployed for the January 26 parade. The Kartavya Path will be under surveillance by around 150 CCTVs, with high-resolution cameras.





The grand celebration, first in Amrit Kal, will be attended by at least 65,000 people. The Delhi Police said about 30,000 people can reach the parade venue through the metro this year. The Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations will be open for visitors. While the movement of vehicles will be stopped on Kartavya Path, Janpath, India Gate, and Copernicus Marg from 4 am, all metro stations will remain open this time.