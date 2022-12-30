Patna Nagar Nigam Result 2022 Live Updates: Counting Of Votes Begins, Results To Be Declared Soon

The results for the Bihar Municipal Election 2022 will be declared on Friday. The counting of votes polled during the second phase began at 8 am. The voting for the second and last phase of the election was held on December 28. The voting for the Bihar Nagar Palika Election was held for the Patna Municipal Corporation along with 16 other municipal corporations, two nagar parishads, and 49 nagar panchayats on Wednesday.

During the second phase of the polls, voting was held in 1,529 wards across 23 districts. A total of 11,127 candidates are in the fray in the second phase, which consists of 5,154 males and 5,973 females. The electoral tussle is for 1,525 posts of ward councillors, 68 posts of chief councillors, and 68 posts of deputy councillors. According to the State Election Commission, 57.17 per cent of the nearly 62 lakh voters exercised their voting rights during the second phase of the Bihar municipal polls.

The counting of votes started at 8 am in Patna today. The second phase of polling in Patna was held on December 28.

The posts of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor in Patna are reserved for women. There are 32 candidates for the post of mayor, 16 for deputy mayor and 477 candidates for the post of councilors in 75 wards.

For the first time, the public is going to directly elect the mayor and deputy mayor of Patna. However, due to the low voting percentage, the election results are going to be interesting. Only 37 per cent of people voted in Patna Municipal Corporation.

The Patna Police has made elaborate preparations for maintaining peace in the area after the counting of votes and victory in the municipal elections. During this, 26 hundred additional jawans have been deployed in the entire capital including the counting center. If needed, the help of the reserve force will also be taken.

Three-tier security arrangements have been made outside the counting center located at AN College. Section 144 is applicable within 200 meters of the counting centre. Arrest orders have been given as soon as the illegal entry is made.

The counting of votes in the second phase started in Rohtas district. As per the latest updates, Guddu Paswan from Sasaram Municipal Corporation Ward 1 and Saroj Kumar from Ward 6 won the election.

By a margin of 6 votes, Santosh Kumar Singh prevailed in the election for Motihari Municipal Corporation's Ward No. 1. He received 378 votes, compared to Shabana Begum's 373.

In the Arrah Municipal Corporation Election, Kausar Jahan won elections from Ward 1 and Kiran Devi from Ward 2. Whereas Gulshan Khatoon marked victory from Ward 2. Mayor candidate Indu Devi is leading by 63 votes in the first phase of vote counting. Meanwhile, candidates outside the counting hall created a ruckus due to mismanagement and demanded to strengthen the system.