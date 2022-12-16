LIVE News Today: Situation To Normalise By Month End, Delhi Airport Officials Tell Parliament Panel

-
08:33 AM
Parliamentary panel grills Delhi airport officials over congestion
Members of a Parliamentary panel on Thursday questioned officials of Delhi airport operator DIAL about congestion at the airport and they assured the committee that the issues will be resolved by the end of this month.
The department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture chaired by YSR Congress Party leader Vijayasai Reddy was briefed by representatives of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) about various issues, including congestion, at the airport, according to sources.
08:33 AM
Centre slashes windfall taxes on diesel and ATF
Government slashes windfall tax on diesel, ATF | The tax on domestic crude oil export has been reduced to Rs 1,700 per tonne from the existing Rs 4,900 per tonne, as per government notification. Tax on ATF has been reduced to Rs 1.5 per litre from Rs 5 per litre.
08:32 AM
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders and workers resumes 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Dausa, Rajasthan, as it completes 100 days.
#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders and workers resumes 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Dausa, Rajasthan, as it completes 100 days. pic.twitter.com/F9lsttV0F9— ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2022
08:32 AM
Parliament Winter Session
DCW chief Swati Maliwal writes to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar urging them to suspend today’s Parliamentary business to discuss women's safety issues on the 10th anniversary of Nirbhaya gang rape.
08:31 AM
Varanasi: House collapses due to cylinder blast, one dead
A woman died, while three other people were buried under a house that collapsed due to an alleged cylinder blast in the Jangambadi area of Dashashwamedh, informed police officials. The deceased has been identified as Baby Verma.
08:30 AM
Arunachal Pradesh CM on Tawang clash
An unfortunate incident happened in Tawang on Dec 9 when the Chinese came there in the Yangtse sector. I'm MLA from the Yangtse sector & in Mumbai which means the situation is normal there. It isn't the era of 1962, it's the era of PM Modi in 2022: Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu in Mumbai
08:30 AM
EAM Jaishankar organises millet lunch in New York for UNSC members
EAM S Jaishankar organised a ‘millet lunch’ in New York for UNSC members. UNSG António Guterres was also present there. As we head into Int'l Year of Millets 2023 their greater production, consumption & promotion will help global food security: EAM
LIVE BLOG
LIVE News Today: Situation To Normalise By Month End, Delhi Airport Officials Tell Parliament Panel
Talibuddin Khan
Fri, 16 Dec 2022 08:37 AM IST
IN Today's LIVE BLOG, we will be focussing on the recent developments after the India-China troops clash along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. We will also be covering the updates from today's proceedings during Parliament Winter Session. Members of a Parliamentary panel on Thursday questioned officials of Delhi airport operator DIAL about congestion at the airport and they assured the committee that the issues will be resolved by the end of this month.
16 December 2022