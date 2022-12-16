LIVE News Today: Situation To Normalise By Month End, Delhi Airport Officials Tell Parliament Panel

08:33 AM

Parliamentary panel grills Delhi airport officials over congestion

Members of a Parliamentary panel on Thursday questioned officials of Delhi airport operator DIAL about congestion at the airport and they assured the committee that the issues will be resolved by the end of this month.

The department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture chaired by YSR Congress Party leader Vijayasai Reddy was briefed by representatives of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) about various issues, including congestion, at the airport, according to sources.