08:18 AM
Nirmala Sitharaman hits back at Mahua Moitra for her 'Who's Pappu Now' remarks
In a response to TMC MP Mahua Moitra’s 'Who's the Pappu Now' remark, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the TMC leader would find ‘Pappu’ in West Bengal if she looks in her own backyard.
लोकतंत्र में जनता सरकार के हाथ में माचिस देती है इसीलिए प्रश्न ये नही होना चाहिए कि हाथ में माचिस किसने दी ,असली प्रश्न तो ये है कि माचिस का उपयोग किस प्रकार किया गया।— NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) December 14, 2022
- श्रीमती @nsitharaman लोक सभा मे चर्चा के दौरान। pic.twitter.com/h2xU2vbPQH
08:18 AM
TMC Demands Discussions over Chinese Aggression Along LAC
TMC MP Saugata Roy on Wednesday demanded a discussion in Lok Sabha on the Chinese aggression along the Line of Actual Control (LAC,) urging the government to take steps to ensure the safety and security of the entire region of Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh.
08:18 AM
Delhi Airport CEO
The Parliament committee on tourism and transportation has summoned the Delhi airport CEO and officials at 3 pm today to discuss the congestion at T3.
08:17 AM
Govt to Further Bring Down Inflation: Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha
In Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government will take measures to further ease inflation. "We will bring down further for the sake of common people," she said while replying to a discussion on the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha.
LIVE: Parliament Committee Summons Delhi Airport CEO, Officials Over Congestions At T3
Talibuddin Khan
Thu, 15 Dec 2022 08:18 AM IST
IN Today's LIVE BLOG, we will be focussing on the recent developments after the India-China troops clash along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. We will also be covering the updates from today's proceedings during Parliament Winter Session. The parliamentary committee on tourism and transportation has summoned the Delhi airport CEO and officials at 3 pm on Thursday to discuss the congestion at T3.
15 December 2022