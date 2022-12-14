LIVE: Eknath Shinde, Basavaraj Bommai To Meet Amit Shah Today Over Maharashtra-Karnataka Border Row

10:09 AM

3 People Died After Allegedly Consuming Spurious Liquor In Bihar's Chhapra

At least 3 people died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Bihar. The incident took place in the Chhapra area of the Saran district.

"3 died, bodies sent for postmortem, these look like suspicious deaths. I have also received information that some more are receiving treatment at different places," S Kumar, SP, as quoted by ANI said.