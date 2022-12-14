LIVE: Eknath Shinde, Basavaraj Bommai To Meet Amit Shah Today Over Maharashtra-Karnataka Border Row

-
10:12 AM
BJP meeting is underway at Parliament
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday received a warm welcome at the BJP's Parliamentary meeting which is underway at Parliament.
#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome at the BJP's Parliamentary meeting which is underway at Parliament. pic.twitter.com/BxJHQodMLP— ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2022
-
10:09 AM
3 People Died After Allegedly Consuming Spurious Liquor In Bihar's Chhapra
At least 3 people died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Bihar. The incident took place in the Chhapra area of the Saran district.
"3 died, bodies sent for postmortem, these look like suspicious deaths. I have also received information that some more are receiving treatment at different places," S Kumar, SP, as quoted by ANI said.
Bihar | 3 people died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Chhapra area of Saran district.— ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2022
3 died, bodies sent for postmortem, these look like suspicious deaths. I have also received information that some more are receiving treatment at different places: S Kumar, SP pic.twitter.com/J3o0Nud6hd
-
09:25 AM
Parliament Winter Session
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the situation at the border with China in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.
-
09:25 AM
Important to point out China's assertion of US allies
It is important to point out the growing trend by the PRC to assert itself & be proactive in areas directed toward the US allies and our partners in Indo-Pacific. We will continue to remain steadfast in our commitment to ensure the security of our partners. We fully support India's efforts to control the situation: Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder
-
09:24 AM
US reacts to India-China LAC clashDepartment of Defense continues to watch developments along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at India-China border, We have seen People's Republic of China (PRC) continues to amass forces & build military infrastructure along so-called LAC: Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder
-
09:22 AM
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan briefly joins the Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Yatra resumed this morning from Bhadoti of Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan.
#WATCH | Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan briefly joins the Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Yatra resumed this morning from Bhadoti of Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/KAQSonrfxE— ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2022
-
09:22 AM
Parliament Winter Session
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge to hold a meeting with Floor leaders of all opposition parties at 10 am today to discuss Tawang faceoff and other issues.
-
08:20 AM
Why there is a border row between Karnataka and Maharashtra?
Belagavi is currently part of Karnataka but is claimed by Maharashtra. As per media reports, the long-running Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute started in 1953, after the Maharashtra government objected to the inclusion of 865 villages, including Belagavi, in Karnataka. The villages are spread across Belagavi and Karnataka's northwestern and north-eastern regions - all bordering Maharashtra.
After the implementation of the State Reorganization Act, of 1956, the Maharashtra government demanded the readjustment of its border with Karnataka. Following this, a four-member committee was formed by both states. Maharashtra government had expressed willingness to transfer 260 predominantly Kannada-speaking 260 villages, but it was turned down by Karnataka. Now, both Karnataka and Maharashtra governments have approached the Supreme Court to expedite the matter, and the matter is still pending.
-
08:20 AM
Border row between Maharashtra, and Karnataka led to untoward incidents
After the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute escalated, many untoward incidents took place in Belagavi, after which as a precautionary measure, police presence was tightened along the border, in Belagavi's Chikkodi.
-
08:20 AM
Basavaraj Bommai says he will clear Karnataka's stand during today's meet with Shinde
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the state government will tell its stand on the border dispute with Maharashtra during the scheduled meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 14.
"We will clearly tell our stand on the issue. Already, we have furnished details to Amit Shah regarding State Reorganisation Act, pending case in the Supreme Court and others. We will inform the home secretary that the Apex Court has not taken up any such case since 2004," he said.
-
08:20 AM
Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena leader asks President Murmu to take cognizance of the border row
Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shewale on Tuesday met President Droupadi Murmu and requested her to take cognizance of the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute. Addressing the President in a letter, the Lok Sabha MP said "The Maharashtra-Karnataka border row has created tensions in the two states, and the matter is currently pending in the Supreme Court." He said that the Maharashtra government has tried to act in the situation positively.
LIVE BLOG
LIVE: Eknath Shinde, Basavaraj Bommai To Meet Amit Shah Today Over Maharashtra-Karnataka Border Row
Talibuddin Khan
Wed, 14 Dec 2022 10:12 AM IST
IN Today's LIVE BLOG, we will be focussing on the scheduled meeting of Maharashtra and Karnataka chief ministers over the raging border dispute between both states. The meeting has been called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah after both the state CMs, Eknath Shinde (Maharashtra) and Basavraj Bommai (Karnataka) met Shah at his residence in Delhi separately. Apart from this, we will also be focussing on the recent developments after the India-China troops clash along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. We will also be covering the updates from today's proceedings during Parliament Winter Session.
14 December 2022