Muzaffarpur Nagar Nigam Result 2022 Live Updates: Counting Of Votes Underway; Results To Be Out Soon

The second phase of the Bihar Municipal Elections 2022 took place on December 28, and the counting of votes began today at 8 AM. The first phase of the election saw voting being held for 3658 seats. That number includes 3346 Ward Councillors, 156 Deputy Chief Councilors, and 156 Chief Councillors. Over 62 Lakh voters exercised their franchise in this election to decide the fate of 11,127 candidates who contested for 1,529 wards. The voting percentage in the second phase was 57.17 per cent. That was similar to the voting percentage recorded in the first phase of the elections which stood at 59.62 per cent.

The elections for Muzaffarpur Municipal Corporation saw 64.74 per cent of all eligible voters exercise their constitutional rights. Muzaffarpur, also known as the ‘land of leeches', is the third most populous city of the state of Bihar. Muzaffarpur Municipal Corporation has 49 wards in total, spread across 32 sq. km. The district has a significant population of Scheduled Caste and Muslim voters, who have traditionally been a tough demography for the BJP to woo. Muzaffarpur Municipal Corporation, headed by a Mayor, consists of democratically elected members and administers the city's infrastructure and public services.

Here are the Live Updates of the Muzaffarpur Nagar Nigam Election Results 2022:

The incumbent Mayor of Muzaffarpur Municipal Corporation - Rakesh Kumar - has gained a lead ater the second round of polling of votes. Rival Suresh Kumar is in the second spot.

Rama Nishad, who is the wife of Muzaffarpur's BJP MP Ajay Nishad has lost the election. She is also a former chairman of the Hajipur Municipal Council.

Jyotsna Kumari has defeated her rival by 53 votes for the post of councilor from ward number 1 of the Muzaffarpur Municipal Corporation.

According to media reports, BJP was witnessing infighting in Muzaffarpur ahead of the urban polls. Suresh Sharma, who is a former Urban Development Minister, has supported Nirmala Sahu for the post of the city's mayor and Monalisa Gupta for the post of Deputy Mayor.

Congress MLA from Muzaffarpur, Bijendra Choudhary, has supported Rakesh Kumar Pintu and Shabbir Alam for the respective posts.