Gaya Nagar Nigam Result 2022 Live Updates: Counting Of Votes Begins To Decide Winners Across 53 Wards

THE Bihar Municipal elections 2022, which were conducted in two phases, concluded on December 28 and the results for the same will be declared today, i.e, on Friday, December 30. According to the State Election Commission, a total of 57.17 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the second phase out of which 54.72 per cent were male and 59.62 per cent were female voters.

Khagaria district recorded the highest voter turnout in the state at 68.39 per cent, meanwhile, Patna, the capital of the state recorded the lowest voter turnout at 39.17 per cent. Meanwhile, with a total of 381 booths and 53 wards, the Gaya district of the state went to polls on December 28, in the second phase of elections.

There are a total of 4 municipalities in the district including Gaya Municipal Corporation, Bodhgaya Nagar Panchayat, Sherghati Nagar Panchayat, and Tekari Nagar Panchayat. Gaya Municipal Corporation has been categorised into wards and each ward is headed by a councillor for which elections are held every 5 years. The district is spread over 4,976 sq kilometres and has 24 blocks and 2,886 villages.

