Darbhanga Nagar Nigam Result 2022 Winner List: Anjum Ara Becomes Mayor, Nazia Hasan Wins Dy Mayor Post; Full List

Fri, 30 Dec 2022 02:24 PM IST
Counting of votes is underway for the Bihar Municipal Corporation Election 2022 amid tight security arrangements. The fate of 11,127 candidates will be decided with the results. Polling for the second phase of the Bihar Municipal Corporation Election 2022 was held in 23 districts of the state had taken place on Wednesday. "The counting of votes of 17 municipal corporations, including Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC), two nagar parishads and 49 nagar panchayats began at 8 am across 68 counting centers," a Bihar SEC official said.
Results for Darbhanga Municipal Corporation, where polls were held on Wednesday, were announced on Friday. According to the results, Anjum Ara become the Mayor of the Darbhanga Municipal Corporation, while Nazia Hasan won the deputy mayor post.
Darbhanga Municipal Corporation Final Result
Mayor - Anjum Ara
Deputy Mayor - Nazia Hasan
Darbhanga Municipal Corporation Results 2022: Ward councillor winner list
Ward 1- Tabassum Khatoon
Ward 2-Jayanti Devi
Ward 3-Kumkum Kumari
Ward 4-Shyam Sharma
Ward 5-Puja Mandal
Ward 6-Narad Yadav
Ward 7-Ishwar Mandal
Ward 8-Mithilesh Rai
Ward 9-Rakesh Paswan
Ward 10-Amrita Jalan
Ward 11-Soni East
Ward 12-Mukesh Mahasheth
Ward-13-Rajeev Singh
Ward-14-Rakhi Kumari
Ward 15-Suchitra Rani
Ward 16-Gaudi Paswan
Ward 17-Vikash Kumar
Ward 18-Vishwapati Mishra
Ward 19-Ravi Mohan
Ward 20-Nusrat Praveen
Ward 21-Naveen Sinha
Ward 22-Rinku Devi
Ward 23-Chandni Devi
Ward 24-Khalid Uzma
Ward 25-Firoz Alam
Ward 26-Ajay Mahto
Ward 27-Manna Mandal
Ward 28-Jyoti Kumari
Ward 29-Shabana Khanum
Ward 30-Zeenat Praveen
Ward 31-Rinku
Ward 32-Nikhat Praveen
Ward 33-Israt Jahan
Ward 34-Poonam Devi
Ward 35-Pinky Devi
Ward 36-Firdaus
Ward 37-Riyasat Ali
Ward 38-Nujhat Praveen
Ward 39-Shahnaz Praveen
Ward 40-Poonam Devi
Ward 41-Shankar Prasad Jaiswal
Ward 42-Ambika Kumari
Ward 43-Nisar Alam
Ward 44-Rakesh Roshan
Ward 45-Devkrishna Jha
Ward 46-Raju Paswan
Ward 47-Elected unopposed
Ward 48-Subhash Kumar Saurabh