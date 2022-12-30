Darbhanga Nagar Nigam Result 2022 Winner List: Anjum Ara Becomes Mayor, Nazia Hasan Wins Dy Mayor Post; Full List

Counting of votes is underway for the Bihar Municipal Corporation Election 2022 amid tight security arrangements. The fate of 11,127 candidates will be decided with the results. Polling for the second phase of the Bihar Municipal Corporation Election 2022 was held in 23 districts of the state had taken place on Wednesday. "The counting of votes of 17 municipal corporations, including Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC), two nagar parishads and 49 nagar panchayats began at 8 am across 68 counting centers," a Bihar SEC official said.

Results for Darbhanga Municipal Corporation, where polls were held on Wednesday, were announced on Friday. According to the results, Anjum Ara become the Mayor of the Darbhanga Municipal Corporation, while Nazia Hasan won the deputy mayor post.

Darbhanga Municipal Corporation Final Result

Mayor - Anjum Ara

Deputy Mayor - Nazia Hasan

Darbhanga Municipal Corporation Results 2022: Ward councillor winner list

Ward 1- Tabassum Khatoon

Ward 2-Jayanti Devi

Ward 3-Kumkum Kumari

Ward 4-Shyam Sharma

Ward 5-Puja Mandal

Ward 6-Narad Yadav

Ward 7-Ishwar Mandal

Ward 8-Mithilesh Rai

Ward 9-Rakesh Paswan

Ward 10-Amrita Jalan

Ward 11-Soni East

Ward 12-Mukesh Mahasheth

Ward-13-Rajeev Singh

Ward-14-Rakhi Kumari

Ward 15-Suchitra Rani

Ward 16-Gaudi Paswan

Ward 17-Vikash Kumar

Ward 18-Vishwapati Mishra

Ward 19-Ravi Mohan

Ward 20-Nusrat Praveen

Ward 21-Naveen Sinha

Ward 22-Rinku Devi

Ward 23-Chandni Devi

Ward 24-Khalid Uzma

Ward 25-Firoz Alam

Ward 26-Ajay Mahto

Ward 27-Manna Mandal

Ward 28-Jyoti Kumari

Ward 29-Shabana Khanum

Ward 30-Zeenat Praveen

Ward 31-Rinku

Ward 32-Nikhat Praveen

Ward 33-Israt Jahan

Ward 34-Poonam Devi

Ward 35-Pinky Devi

Ward 36-Firdaus

Ward 37-Riyasat Ali

Ward 38-Nujhat Praveen

Ward 39-Shahnaz Praveen

Ward 40-Poonam Devi

Ward 41-Shankar Prasad Jaiswal

Ward 42-Ambika Kumari

Ward 43-Nisar Alam

Ward 44-Rakesh Roshan

Ward 45-Devkrishna Jha

Ward 46-Raju Paswan

Ward 47-Elected unopposed

Ward 48-Subhash Kumar Saurabh