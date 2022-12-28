Coronavirus Live Updates: Active Caseload Rise As India Logs 188 New Cases; US To Revise Travel Rules For China

-
10:14 AM
Coronavirus India News: Active Covid cases rise to 3,468
India logged 188 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 3,468, as per the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,77,647). The death toll stands at 5,30,696.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.14 per cent, while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.18 per cent, the ministry said. The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, the ministry said. An increase of 47 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
-
10:03 AM
Jammu and Kashmir checks Covid preparedness with mock drills
Mock drills were carried out in Jammu and Kashmir to assess the readiness at various health facilities in the union territory to handle any coronavirus-related situations amid a recent surge in Covid-19 cases in several countries.
The exercise was launched after Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised caution and asked the country to prepare to deal with any eventuality related to the pandaemic. Mock drills were conducted in various hospitals across the country in view of rising Covid-19 cases in some countries including China.
-
09:11 AM
Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27
China reported three new COVID-19 deaths in the mainland on Dec. 27, compared with one death a day earlier, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday. The death toll was raised to 5,245.
-
09:11 AM
Telangana Govt sets up ICU beds for emergency, COVID-19 cases
The Government of Telangana has equipped the Golconda Area Hospital with ICU beds for COVID-19 and other emergencies. The hospital officials say that they are ready to face any calamity.
An Anaesthetist of Area Hospital, Golconda, Amir said, "In view of preparing for COVID-19 cases, we have done a mock drill to be prepared for any cases we receive here. We have a total of around 20 ICU beds with 10 beds in two wards respectively. We have 32 ventilators which are already working. We also have a central oxygen supply by which we are ready to give oxygen to any patient that needs it. We also have Covid beds on the top floor."
-
09:09 AM
Air India express issues covid guidelines for travellers from UAE to India
Air India Express on Tuesday issued guidelines for the maintenance of Covid-appropriate behaviour by travellers travelling from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to India. The recommendation advises that all visitors should preferably be completely immunized as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against Covid-19 in their country. Other precautions to take when travelling include the use of masks and physical distancing.
Coronavirus News Today Live Updates: Amid the concerns over the global rise in Covid-19 cases, India on Tuesday conducted mock drills across states to review the preparedness of hospitals to tackle the possible outbreak of the deadly virus, which battered the world in the past two years. Media reports have suggested that China has been witnessing its worst Covid outbreak with experts saying that the situation can get worse. In India, new Covid cases, although, are not showing an upward trend but the government has brought in some restrictions and new guidelines for passengers coming from foreign countries. Face masks and random sample testing have been made mandatory at airports in some states including Karnataka. As per the data, a total of 39 international passengers have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 3 days.