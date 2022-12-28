Coronavirus Live Updates: Active Caseload Rise As India Logs 188 New Cases; US To Revise Travel Rules For China

10:14 AM

Coronavirus India News: Active Covid cases rise to 3,468

India logged 188 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 3,468, as per the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,77,647). The death toll stands at 5,30,696.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.14 per cent, while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.18 per cent, the ministry said. The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, the ministry said. An increase of 47 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.