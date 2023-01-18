-
11:23 AM
Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023
The Election Commission officials recently visited Nagaland to check the preparations for the Assembly polls there. The dates for the Assembly Elections in Nagaland will be announced today.
-
11:23 AM
Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023: 30,000 1st time voters to participiate
On Saturday, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that over 13.9 lakh electors are registered in Nagaland and over 30,000 first-time voters are set to participate in the forthcoming state Assembly polls.
-
11:17 AM
Tripura Assembly Elections 2023
The Election Commission will today announce the dates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Tripura. The EC officials have concluded their visit to Tripura to check the preparations for polls there.
-
10:34 AM
Meghalaya Assembly El;ections 2023
The Election Commission will today announce the schedule for the Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023 today at 2:30 pm.
-
10:33 AM
Assembly Elections 2023
ECI teams led by Chief Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel concluded their visit to Nagaland and Tripura to review elections preparedness last week.
LIVE BLOG
Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: EC To Announce Schedule For Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura Polls At 2:30 PM
Talibuddin Khan
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 11:23 AM IST
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 11:23 AM IST
Live Assembly Election 2023 Dates: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will on Wednesday announce the schedule for the upcoming elections to the legislative assemblies in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura in 2023. On Saturday, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that over 13.9 lakh electors are registered in Nagaland and over 30,000 first-time voters are set to participate in the forthcoming state Assembly polls.
