COVID-19 Vaccination: The Centre said that differential pricing is based on the "concept of creating an incentivised demand" to ramp up the production of the vaccines in the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the ongoing controversy over COVID-19 vaccine distribution, the Centre on late Sunday night told the Supreme Court that "judicial interference" in such matters at a time of a global pandemic has "little room" but noted that it is its responsibility to assist the court.

"In the context of a global pandemic, where the response and strategy of the nation is completely driven by expert medical and scientific opinion, there is even little room for judicial interference," the Centre said in an affidavit, as reported by Bar and Bench.

"Any overzealous, though well-meaning judicial intervention may lead to unforeseen and unintended consequences, in absence of any expert advice or administrative experience, leaving the doctors, scientists, experts and executive very little room to find innovative solutions on the go," it added.

The Centre also spoke about the third phase of the vaccination drive that aims at inoculating those in the age group of 18 to 44 years and said that it was approved after requests by state and union territory (UT) governments.

It said that vaccine prices are "reasonable" and uniform across the country. However, it said that differential pricing is based on the "concept of creating an incentivised demand" to ramp up the production of the vaccines in the country.

"This will also attract offshore vaccine manufacturers to enter the country. This will result in increased availability of vaccine," it said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

The development comes nearly a week after the Supreme Court directed the Centre to revisit its COVID-19 vaccine pricing policy, saying it would prima facie result in a detriment to the right to public health.

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said as of date, the manufacturers have suggested two different prices, a lower price which is applicable to the Centre and a higher price which is applicable to the quantities purchased by state governments.

The apex court had said that compelling state governments to negotiate with manufacturers on grounds of promoting competition and making it attractive for new vaccine manufacturers will result in a serious detriment to those in the age group of 18 to 44 years, who will be vaccinated by state governments.

"Whether or not essential vaccines will be made available to them will depend upon the decision of each state government, based on its own finances, on whether or not the vaccine should be made available free or should be subsidised and if so, to what extent. This will create disparity across the nation. The vaccinations being provided to citizens constitute a valuable public good," the court said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma