Varanasi/New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the first phase of Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi. The mega-inauguration event that saw Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel in attendance had the presence of 3,000 religious figureheads and the priets of Shaivism sects.

As Varanasi’s Dashaswamedh Ghat blossomed with expansion on Monday, the adjacent Meer Ghat was being readied for the next phase of Kashi Vishwanath corridor that will bring it into corridor’s enclosure. On the banks of Ganga, at Meer Ghat, stands a 167-year-old Lalita Devi Mandir, also known as Lalita Gauri temple.

The two-storeyed temple looks different from the ones that dominate holy city’s skyline, credit its striking resemblance with Kathmandu’s famous Pashupatinath temple.

According to Samrajeshwar Pashupatinath Temple Trust, the land on which Lalita Devi temple stands today, was transferred by Nepali king Rana Bahadur Shah in 1843 to the then ruler of Kashi.

When Rana Bahadur Shah was driven out of Kathmandu, he took refuge in the holy city of Varanasi. Rechristened Nirguna Nanad Swami, Rana Bahadur Shah decided to build a Pashupatinath replica on the banks of Ganga.

Rana Bahadur Shah could not complete the work on Lalita Devi temple, as he left Varanasi to take back the throne in Kathmandu. His son Rajendra Vir Vikram Shah finished the project 20 years later.

In the late 20th century, Nepal’s Prime Minister Girija Prasad Koirala initiated the renovation of the temple which was completed in the year 1995. The temple continues to be known as the spot of existence of little Nepal in the heart of Banaras.

For many years, the diety at Lalita Devi temple remained in peace unlike its neighbouring diety, the Kashi Vishwanath which bustles with the arrival and departure of tourists and devotees all year around. The temple’s managing trust charges nominal money from incoming foreign tourists for its upkeep.

