Lithium Reserve Found In J-K: What The Crucial Mineral's Discovery Means For India

In a major discovery, the country's first lithium reserve has been found in Jammu and Kashmir's Salal. The 5.9-million ton reserve of lithium gains immense significance as it will end India's complete dependeny on imports. The discovery of lithium reserve in the Reasi district by Geological Survey of India (GSI) has been hailed tremendously across the country.

However, the final extraction will take time, as currently only the G3 level study has been conducted. This will be followed by G2 and G1 study before the final extraction of the metal.

What It Means For India

Lithium is a key mineral used in manufacturing of electric vehicles, solar panels and mobile phone batteries. The mineral has not only boosted India's push for self-reliance in manufacturing, but also raised people's hopes for employment opportunities. Here's how the lithium reserve will aid India's development:

- According to Jammu and Kashmir Mining Secretary Amit Sharma, lithium was not available in India earlier and there was a 100 per cent reliance on import. "The G3 (advanced) study of the GSI shows the presence of best quality lithium in abundant quantity in the foothills of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine at Salal village (Reasi)," PTI quoted Sharma as saying.

- The lithium found in Salal is of 500 ppm-plus grading, which is way above the normal grade of 220 parts per million. With a stockpile of 5.9 million tons of this critical mineral, India will surpass China in its availability.

- The discovery of lithium at a time when India holds the G20 presidency will provide J&K an opportunity to showcase its rich reserves.

- The officer assured the people that the reserve will be a game-changer for them as the local youths are given preference in any project as per the government's industrial policy. "The local youth, whether skilled, semi-skilled or unskilled, will be part of this project. People who will be affected by this project will be adequately compensated and rehabilitated under rules," he said.

- Salal Deputy Sarpanch Rajinder Singh hailed the discovery as a game-changer and said, "It is a very happy moment for all of us and we are feeling proud. After the railway projects and Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, which are major source of employment for the locals, this project is going to be a game-changer for us."

- According to Jaspal Singh, a labourer who claimed to have worked with the GSI survey team, said the hills were being surveyed for the past two years. He said the team returned about three months back and claimed that one of the members lost his life during the survey. He expressed appreciation for the survey team for working through the pandemic, and hoped that employment will be generated.

(With inputs from agencies)