'Litany Of Falsehood': Ex-Vice President Hamid Ansari On Allegations Of Inviting Pakistan Journalist

Former India Vice President Hamid Ansari on Wednesday refuted the allegations that he invited a Pakistani journalist, who has claimed to have spied for the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). In his statement, Ansari said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and some media organisations have unleashed a "litany of falsehood" against him.

Rejecting claims that he compromised India's national interest while he was the ambassador to Iran, the 85-year-old said he is bound by the commitment to national security and will refrain from commenting on them.

"It is a known fact that invitations to foreign dignitaries by the Vice-President of India are on the advice of the government generally through the Ministry of External Affairs," Ansari said.

"I had inaugurated the Conference on Terrorism, on December 11, 2010, the 'International Conference of Jurists on International Terrorism and Human Rights'. As is the normal practice, the list of invitees would have been drawn by the organisers. I never invited him or met him."

"The Government of India has all the information and is the only authority to tell the truth. It is a matter of record that after my stint in Tehran, I was appointed India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York. My work there has been acknowledged at home and abroad," Ansari added.

A Pakistani journalist, Nusrat Mirza, recently claimed he visited India five times from 2005-11 on the invitation of Ansari. He made the remarks while speaking in an interview with a Pakistani Youtuber.

Following this, the BJP attacked Ansari, which alleged that the former India Vice President invited a person from "a country that is known to support terrorism to speak about counter terrorism".

"India has been leading the campaign against terrorism and the Congress government invited a person who was given information that was used against our country and its people," BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

"This (information) has not been shared once, but five times. He says this information was used against India by the ISI to weaken India," Bhatia said.