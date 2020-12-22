According to the SIPRI report, India spent 2.4 per cent of its GDP on the military budget in 2019. As per the data released, total military expenditure increased by 3.6 per cent in 2019 globally.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The military power of a nation gauges the strength of that country. In this case, the valour of the Indian Army is always an example for the world. Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), an organization that monitors the countries' military expenses worldwide, has produced a report that shows how much the world's powerful countries spend on their military power and equipment as a share of their GDP.

According to the SIPRI report, India spent 2.4 per cent of its GDP on the military budget in 2019. As per the data released, total military expenditure increased by 3.6 per cent in 2019 globally. It has reached its maximum since 1988. Similarly, Saudi Arabia spent 8 per cent of its GDP on military budgets in 2019. However, Saudi Arabia has reduced its military spending over the past years. Saudi Arabia has spent a total of $61.9 billion on military power.

At the same time, US military spending as a share of GDP decreased from 2010 to 2017. However, it saw a slight increase in 2019. The total military expenditure of the United States is $732 billion in 2019, which is equal to the total combined spending of the ten countries listed after that. Even after spending so much, it is 3.4 per cent of the US GDP. Russia has increased the expenses on Armed Forces. Russia's growth is 3.9 per cent while Germany's is 1.3 per cent in 2019.

India and China had the highest military spending in Asia in 2019. It ranks second and third respectively in terms of military expenditure in the world. China's military spending reached $261 billion in 2019. China has increased its military spending for the 25th consecutive time. India's military expenditure rose to $71.1 billion in 2019, increasing by 6.8 per cent over 2018. In 2015-2019, India purchased Scanter-6000 Radar from Denmark, Embraer ERJ-145 Jet Brazil, ACTAS Sonar System Germany, Super Rapid 76mm Naval Gun Italy, and K-9 Thunder 155mm Artillery Gun from South Korea. According to the report, India uses fighter aircraft of France and Russia, guided bombs from Israel, and Sweden's artillery.

India buys the highest number of weapons in the world (1990–2019). China is followed by Saudi Arabia, followed by Saudi Arabia. At the same time, India is number 38 in terms of arms exports. Countries like Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and Mauritius buy weapons from India. At the same time, America supplies the most weapons to the world. Russia ranks second in terms of arms exports. The United States accounts for 36 per cent of arms exports worldwide. From 2015 to 2019, the US sent weapons to 96 countries. More than half of America's weapons were exported to Central Asia and the Gulf countries.

Posted By: Talib Khan