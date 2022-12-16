'Liquor Supply From UP, Haryana': Tejashwi Yadav's Jibe At BJP Over Bihar Hooch Tragedy

BIHAR Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday and blamed Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for supplying liquor to Bihar. He also added that 108 cartons of liquor bottles were recovered from the house of kin of the Opposition's leader V Sinha.

While speaking to the news ANI, Yadav said, "Most of the liquor supply is from UP and Haryana where BJP is in power and they’re not conducting any probe. Got to know that from the home of Leader of Opposition V Sinha’s kin, 108 cartons of liquor bottles were recovered."

Earlier in the day, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also said that no compensation will be given if a person dies after consuming spurious liquor.

Kumar's statement comes after attacks from the Opposition, led by the BJP, in the wake of the rising hooch deaths in the Chhapra district.

"No compensation will be provided to people who die after consuming spurious liquor. We have been appealing to you not to drink. If you drink, you will die. Those who speak against prohibition will not bring any good to the people," the Bihar CM said in the Assembly on Friday.

On Thursday, the chief minister told media persons, who had mobbed for comments on the rising hooch toll in Chhapra, said, "Those consuming spurious liquor will die."

The CM has been facing massive criticism over his alleged failed liquor prohibition policy.

Defending the liquor ban in Bihar, he had earlier said the state's prohibition policy has seen many giving up drinking in the state.

Meanwhile, the hooch toll in the Chhapra district rose to 60 on Friday. It was one of the issues which forced one of three adjournments in the Upper House of the Parliament on Thursday.

(With ANI inputs)