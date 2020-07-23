Lockdown is imposed across Uttar Pradesh on all Saturdays and Sundays to contain the spread of coronavirus.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday said that liquor shops, which fall outside containment zones, will remain open on Saturdays and Sundays, when a lockdown in imposed across the state.

Earlier this month, the state government had announced ‘weekend lockdowns’ across the state, in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus.

All markets, shopping malls and private offices remain shut on Saturday and Sunday. Only essential services are allowed to function.

With Unlock 2.0 coming into force from July 1, all religious places, hotels, restaurants and shopping malls, except those falling under containment zones, were allowed to open across the state.

The government offices in Uttar Pradesh have been allowed to operate with 100 per cent work force and staggered timings as follows: 9 am to 5 pm, 10 am to 6 pm and 11 am to 7 pm.

Ramping up teasting across the state, the government is conducting door-to-door medical screening with 15,000 to 20,000 antigen COVID-19 tests being conducted per day.

On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh recorded yet another largest single-day spike of 2,516 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 58,104, while the death toll climbed to 1,298 with 35 fatalities.

Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said that 16.54 lakh samples have been tested for coronavirus infection of which 54,897 were examined on Wednesday.

The official said static booths were being set up in every district, where people can get themselves tested if they have any symptoms of COVID-19. More than 55,000 COVID helpdesks have been established in the state, he said.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta