Karnataka Seers Defend Murugha Mutt Pontiff Facing POCSO Charges; Victims Record Statements In Court

Hearing in the anticipatory bail petition of the chief pontiff of the Murugha Mutt, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru has been adjourned to September 1 by the District Sessions Court in Chitradurga. An FIR under the POCSO Act has been registered against the pontiff of the influential Muruga Math in Chitradurga after minor girls made allegations of sexual harassment against him. According to the FIR, the girls were abused for over two years.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Police today produced two minor victims before the Chitradurga District and Session's court to record their statements in connection with the sexual assault case. The girls recorded their statements under CrPC Section 164 before the judge in confidential proceedings.

The FIR was registered against a total of five people, including the warden of the monastery's hostel, based on the complaint by an officer of the District Child Protection Unit. Two girls had approached a non-governmental organisation in Mysuru and narrated the alleged abuse following which it contacted the authorities and the case was registered by the police. It was subsequently shifted to Chitradurga, the place of occurrence of the alleged crime.

Seers came out in support claiming 'accused seer innocent':

Meanwhile, a group of 20 religious seers held a press conference on the premises of the Murugha mutt in Chitradurga, claiming that the accused is innocent and he is being framed. Basavakumara Swamiji, Madara Channaiah Sree, Shanthaveera Sri, and Immadi Siddarameshwara Sri extended their support to him.

Karnataka | Seers of various religious Mutts hold a press conference in Chitradurga



Swami (chief pontiff of Sri Murugha Mutt, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru) after being acquitted of all charges will take the Mutt (Sri Murugha Mutt) to greater heights, a seer says. pic.twitter.com/CGZk59n5aA — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2022

"Murugha seer brought about a revolution in the society in terms of breaking the shackles of caste. The charges are being made by vested interests who are not tolerant of his progress," Madara Channaiah Sree stated.

"It is a conspiracy. The true facts will come out in the investigation. Since, the case is in the court, we don't want to talk any further," Immadi Siddarameshwara Sri said, adding that the "decision to nominate his predecessor and administrator is the prerogative of Swamiji".

Dalit organisations hold protests:

Dalit organisations staged a protest here on Tuesday, demanding the immediate arrest of Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, the chief pontiff of Murugha Mutt, who has been booked under the POCSO Act for alleged sexual abuse of high school girls. Dalit organisations staged a protest here raising slogans demanding justice, and calling the seer, a "sexual abuser".

"If some common man is accused in a rape case, police wouldn't have let him out even for a single day, but because this Swamiji is influential, he has still not been arrested. He should have been arrested immediately. No action is being taken against him, he is not even being questioned," District President of 'Dalita Horata Sameeti' Ravi said.

BJP MLC slams party:

BJP MLC H Vishwanath also criticised the Karnataka government over its handling of the POCSO case against the accused. If Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has any shame, he should initiate action against the accused seer, he said.

"Chitradurga Superintendent should be suspended immediately for not initiating action against the seer. I will write a detailed letter with all inputs to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking protection of the minor girls," he said.

"No politician, opposition leaders, social scientists, psychologists are opening their mouths on the issue. Everything is being viewed politically. The parties are scared of losing votes if they speak on the issue. Everything is vote bank politics," MLC Vishwanath stated.

"No one is bothered about the minor girls who have been meted out with injustice. For the sake of votes, you are supporting someone who is accused of raping minor girls?" he asserted.

Vishwanath further advised the accused seer to step down from the position of mutt seer temporarily and submit to legal action in the interest of the safety of minor girls and their families. "I know the accused seer. Once he comes out clean, the society will respect him more," he added.

(With Agencies Inputs)