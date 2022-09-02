Lingayat Seer Admitted To Hospital After Arrest In POCSO Case; CM Bommai Remains Tightlipped | 10 Points

Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who has been arrested for alleged sexual abuse of two girls and sent to judicial custody, was taken to the district hospital on Friday after he complained of some health complications in jail.



Here's all you need to know about the case:



1. Karnataka's Murugha Math, Shivamurthy Murugha Shranaru, was booked by the cops on Thursday(September 1) and was also sent to judicial custody for 14-days for alleged sexual abuse of minor girls. The seer was shifted to the district hospital as he complained of chest pain on Friday.



2. On Tuesday, August 30, the Karnataka police charged the seer with violating the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act because one of the survivors was a girl from the Scheduled Caste community. Apart from the SC/ST Act, cases have also been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) against the seer.



3. The First Information Report(FIR) was filed against five people, including the warden of the seer's hostel. The police have already arrested three of the five people booked under this case.



4. A group of advocates on Thursday wrote to the Registar General of the Karnataka High Court claiming that the investigation against Seer "is not being carried out in an unbiased, free and fair manner." The letter written to the registar also claims that the subject has not been even summmoned for investigation or his medical examination conducted.



5. Two girls approached a non-governmental organisation in Mysuru and told them about the alleged abuse; the organisation then approached the authorities, and the case was registered with the police. The case was then transferred to Chitradurga as it was the place of the alleged crime's occurrence.



6. The advocates have called for the immediate intervention of the high court in monitoring the ongoing inquiry in the interest of justice. "The accused herein, being an influential person, not even being summoned by the investigating officer, let alone being arrested, is utterly shocking," advocates Siddharth Bhupathi, Shreeram T Nayak, Ganesh Prasad B S, Ganesh V, and Ponnanna K A said.



7.Meanwhile, all the political leaders have refrained themselves from commenting on the issue. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was treading carefully keeping in mind their Lingayat voters, previously stated that the "truth will come out in the probe," that it was a serious case, and that the allegations were serious. "The police have complete freedom to investigate, and the truth will be revealed." Making comments or interpreting the case is not conducive to an investigation, according to Bommai.



8.Meanwhile, the seminary's administrative officer, S K Basavarajan, who is facing allegations that he played a role in the two minor girls accusing the seer of sexual abuse, has stated that he was not involved in any conspiracy against the pontiff and that he did his duty by attempting to protect the children. Basavarajan and his wife were granted bail by the first additional district and sessions judge's court here on Thursday in a case of sexual harassment and kidnapping filed against them on the complaint of a woman who is said to be a math staff member.



9. Basavarajan, a former MLA, said, "I have no role in this case; there is no conspiracy on my part; I'm being intentionally accused." As the case is before the court, I don't want to comment more.



10. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sought answers to nine questions from the SP over the sexual assault case and asked him to submit a report within seven days. The NCPCR and the State Commission for Children have taken up the suo motu case in this connection.