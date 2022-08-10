Like My Sister, It's A Political Conspiracy, Says Shrikant Tyagi Who Abused, Assaulted Noida Woman

Shrikant Tyagi, the self-proclaimed politician arrested for allegedly abusing and assaulting a woman in Noida's Grand Omaxe Society, has said that lady is like his "sister", alleging that it was a "conspiracy" against him.

He made the remarks while speaking to reporters after being sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Surajpur court. "I express my regret on the incident. She is like my sister, the incident is political and was done to politically decimate me," he said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Tyagi, who claimed to be the national executive member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's Kisan Morcha and the national co-coordinator of its Yuva Samiti, was arrested along with his three associates near Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Tuesday. The police said he wanted to go to capital Lucknow.

In a press conference, Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh said Tyagi used an MLA sticker on his car that was given to Uttar Pradesh MLC Swami Prasad Maurya, who joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) ahead of 2022 assembly polls. It, however, is yet to be disclosed if he was in touch with a politician.

"We are verifying this information. His driver had painted the Uttar Pradesh government emblem on the car number plate. Probe underway under Gangster Act," he said, as reported by news agency IANS. "A high-level inquiry is going on regarding the gunners provided to Tyagi by Ghaziabad Police."

Singh said Tyagi had escaped to Delhi Airport after his video got viral. Later, he went to Meerut, Muzaffarnar and then to Rishikesh and Haridwar in Uttarakhand, and kept changing his locations to evade the police.

"Initially eight police teams were formed to nab Tyagi under the supervision of the nodal officer (woman safety) Additional DCP (Ankita Sharma) but later four more teams added to accomplish the task," Singh said, as reported by news agency PTI.



"The main accused cleverly kept hiding and from time to time maintained radio silence, electronic silence in order to escape being tracked. But the police continued its efforts and the Noida police today arrested him from Meerut along with other support teams," he added.