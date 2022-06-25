Like Lord Shiva Drank Poison, PM Modi Endured Pain Silently: Amit Shah On 2002 Gujarat Riots Ruling

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday hailed the Supreme Court verdict to dismiss the plea challenging the clean chit given by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 Godhra riots, saying he set an example and showed "how Constitution can be honoured".

In an exclusive interview with news agency ANI, Shah said Modi, who is now the Prime Minister of the country, endured pain for the last 19 years silently and followed the path of Lord Shiva, who had "swallowed poison and held it in his throat".

"It was a battle of 19 years, such a big leader without saying a word, endured pain like Lord Shiva drank poison and continued to fight (sabhi dukhon ko bhagwan Shankar ke vishpan ki tarah gale mein utarkar sehen karkar ladta raha). Now in the end when the truth has come out like glittering gold, it has come out with full shine, then it is natural to feel joyous (anand hi hoga)," Shah said, adding that "politically motivated" allegations were levelled against PM Modi.

"I have closely seen Modi ji enduring this pain, facing the allegations despite being on the side of truth and because the judicial process was underway he did not speak. Only a man with a strong heart can do this. The interview we are doing today, I could have done in 2003 as Gujarat Home Minister and later as party chief. But till the judicial process was completed, Modiji did not say anything so that there was no influence. He endured all this silently," he added.

Shah's reaction came a day after the Supreme Court dismissed a plea filed by Zakia Jafri, widow of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, challenging the clean chit given to PM Modi in the 2002 Gujarat riots case.

Dismissing the plea, a three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar found Jafri's plea "devoid of merit". "We uphold the decision of magistrate in accepting the SIT report and the decision to reject protest petition. This appeal is devoid of merits and dismissed accordingly," it said.

'...FALSE ALLEGATIONS AGAINST PM MODI'

Shah on Friday also took a dig at the troika of non-governmental organisations (NGOs), rivals of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and politically motivated journalists for levelling false allegations against PM Modi and said they should apologise immediately.

He also thanked the people of Gujarat, who kept voting for the BJP despite the false allegations, saying the public was not hoodwinked by the nexus of the "trikut".

"No it (the nexus) did not run for 20 years. The mandate of the people is the biggest thing, the public sees everything. The 130 crore people in the country have 260 crore eyes and 260 crore ears. They see and hear everything, we have never lost an election (In Gujarat). The public never accepted these allegations," Shah told ANI.

"BJP's political rivals, Kuch ideology ke liye rajneeti mein aye patrakar (journalists who came to politics to pursue their ideology) and some NGOs together (aaropon ko pracharit kiya) publicised the allegations. They had a strong ecosystem so everyone started believing the lies as truth," he added.

'WE DID NOT DELAY CALLING ARMY'

During the interview, Shah said that the Gujarat government did not delay calling the Army to deal with post-Godhra 2002 Gujarat riots, noting that former Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) KPS Gill had termed the state government's action as "prompt and neutral".

"The Gujarat government did not delay in anything. When the Gujarat Bandh was declared, we called the Army. The Army needed some time to reach. There was not even a day's delay by the Gujarat government and this was also appreciated by the court," Shah told ANI.

He also attacked the Congress for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, saying several Sikhs were killed "but nothing was done for three days". He also questioned why no SIT was constituted to probe the anti-Sikh riots.

"I think PM Modi did everything because I was observing the situation very closely. I think no CM would have dealt with the situation in this way. For example, there are 100-150 cops in one police station, if we put additional force, then it amounts to only 400," Shah said.

"If there is a gathering of around two lakh people it takes time to control the situation in the state. Every action including lathi-charge, firing etc was taken to control the riots in Gujarat riots, 900 people were killed in firing ," Shah added.