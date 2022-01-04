New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The current overall temperature in Delhi as of 8 am stands at 9.2 degrees Celsius. It is slightly warmer than yesterday when the temperature was recorded at 6.8 degrees Celsius. The city is experiencing chilly winds and has the lowest mercury level with a minimum temperature of 5.4 degrees Celsius as compared to other cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai where the current temperature (Overall) stands 22, 17 and 21.6 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that two consecutive western disturbances are likely to affect Northwest and adjoining Central India during the next 7 days. Under the influence of one of the western disturbances, a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over West Rajasthan and adjoining areas on January 5.

Further, IMD has also predicted that Delhi may witness scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall from January 4 till the 6th of January. It will be accompanied by thunderstorms, lighting, and hail on January 5. During this time Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, North Rajasthan, and West Uttar Pradesh may also experience rainfall.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi continued to remain in the 'very poor' category on Tuesday with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 368. It has slightly increased from yesterday when the overall AQI was recorded at 343.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in Delhi's air stood at 208 and 314, respectively as per the data given by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

This is the third consecutive day when Delhi's air stood most polluted in the given category while in other cities like Pune, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad the air quality was fairly better in comparison. However, the air quality in the national capital is expected to improve in the next three days from its current status according to SAFAR.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha