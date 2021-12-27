New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Shallow to moderate fog persisted in Delhi on Monday affecting early morning visibility. Several parts of the national capital saw light rainfall. The drizzling started on Sunday evening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain on Tuesday too. It has been said shallow to moderate fog will persist for the next seven days.

An IMD official said: “Very light rain or drizzle is likely on Monday and Tuesday under the influence of western disturbances.

The current temperature in Delhi is 11.4 degrees Celcius. The minimum temperature is likely to hover around 10 degrees Celcius for the next two days. However, it is expected to fall to 6 degrees Celcius by December 31.

“The minimum temperature is likely to drop from December 29," said RK Jenamani, senior scientist at IMD.

Further, according to an IMD official cold wave conditions will be witnessed in the last two days of December in isolated parts of Delhi. This means Delhi may experience a dip in mercury on December 30 and 31.

The air quality in the national capital on Monday remained in the severe category as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 433. The level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in the air in Delhi stood at 283 and 442, respectively, as per the data by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

However, the AQI in Delhi is expected to decrease in the next three days as per SAFAR. It may slip down to the 'poor' category from its current level.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha