New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The national capital on Monday witnessed foggy weather in the morning with the sun showing in some areas. The current temperature in Delhi as of 11 AM is 6.8 degrees Celsius which is the same as yesterday. Today, again Delhi is experiencing the chilliest weather as compared to other cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Chennai where the current temperature stands at 18, 23, and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain is likely over Delhi from January 5 to January 7. During this time Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, North Rajasthan, and West Uttar Pradesh may also experience rainfall.

As per IMD's prediction, the temperature in the national capital is likely to hover between 4.0 degrees Celsius to 8.0 degrees Celsius till the 5th of January.

Further, IMD has also predicted that no cold wave condition is likely over northwest India during the next 5-7 days except Odisha during the next 2 days.

Meanwhile, the air quality on Monday remained in the 'very poor' category with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 366. The level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in Delhi's air stood at 206 and 313, respectively as per the data given by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Currently, Delhi is the only major city where the air quality is in the 'very poor' category. In other cities like Pune, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad, the air quality is slightly better under the 'moderate' category. However, as per SAFAR's prediction, the air quality in the national capital is likely to improve in the next three days and shift to 'poor' category from its current status.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha