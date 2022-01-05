New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: People living in the national capital woke up to cloudy sky with light rainfall on Wednesday, bringing the minimum temperature to 11 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department has predicted rains in Delhi till January 09 as two strong western disturbances may hit the region.

"Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over & adjoining areas of entire Delhi & NCR (Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar) during next 2 hours," the weather department tweeted.

As per IMD, during the rain spell, the minimum temperature will rise, but the day temperature will fall, and there will be an improvement in air quality because of the stronger easterly winds. Earlier, the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 3.8 degrees Celsius and 7.0 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung and Palam respectively.

"High winds and intermittent rains are likely during January 5 to January 8 that is expected to improve AQI significantly to 'lower end of very poor' through strong dispersion and wet deposition. Mixing layer height continues to be about 1 km," the IMD said in a statement.

The air quality in the national capital on Wednesday remained in the ‘very poor’ category with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 369 as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in Delhi's air stood at 210 and 323, respectively.

Meanwhile, the AQI in the neighbouring cities of NCR like Noida (sector 125) and Gurugram (sector 51) stood at 323 and 320 respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen