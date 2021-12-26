New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Shallow to moderate fog continued in the national Capital on Sunday according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). A wet spell is predicted over Northwest India from December 26 to 29. The current temperature in Delhi is 10 degrees Celcius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that light to moderate isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Delhi from Sunday onwards.

"At 0530 hrs. of today, Shallow to moderate fog reported at isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, U P, Northwest Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Tripura. Very Dense Fog also reported at south Punjab (Bhatinda-00 visibility) and northwest Rajasthan (Ganganagar-25m visibility)," IMD tweeted.

The city might also experience lightning and hailstorm as the wet spell will grip the Northwestern states.

The air quality in the national capital slips to the 'severe' category with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 430. The level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in the air in Delhi stood at 280 and 437, respectively, as per the data by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

However, the AQI in Delhi is expected to decrease in the next three days as per SAFAR. It may slip down to the 'poor' category from its current level.

